THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Zibo Zhongfa Chemical

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Research Report 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the THF (Tetrahydrofuran) report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), THF (Tetrahydrofuran) specifications, and company profiles. The THF (Tetrahydrofuran) study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the THF (Tetrahydrofuran) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Zibo Zhongfa Chemical, Zouping Mingxing Chemical, Energy Chemical, Anhui Royal Chemical, Shijiazhuang Suking Biotechnology

Market Segmentation by Product: Dehydration of 1,4-Butanediol

Maleic anhydride method

Furfural method

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: PTMEG

Adhesives

Pharmaceutical

Coatings

Others



The THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in THF (Tetrahydrofuran) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market?

Table of Contents:

1 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of THF (Tetrahydrofuran)

1.2 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Dehydration of 1,4-Butanediol

1.2.3 Maleic anhydride method

1.2.4 Furfural method

1.2.5 Others

1.3 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 PTMEG

1.3.3 Adhesives

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Coatings

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production

3.4.1 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production

3.5.1 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production

3.6.1 China THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production

3.7.1 Japan THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Zibo Zhongfa Chemical

7.3.1 Zibo Zhongfa Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Zibo Zhongfa Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Zibo Zhongfa Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Zibo Zhongfa Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Zibo Zhongfa Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Zouping Mingxing Chemical

7.4.1 Zouping Mingxing Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zouping Mingxing Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Zouping Mingxing Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Energy Chemical

7.5.1 Energy Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Energy Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Energy Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Energy Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Energy Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Anhui Royal Chemical

7.6.1 Anhui Royal Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Anhui Royal Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Anhui Royal Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Anhui Royal Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Anhui Royal Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Shijiazhuang Suking Biotechnology

7.7.1 Shijiazhuang Suking Biotechnology THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shijiazhuang Suking Biotechnology THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Shijiazhuang Suking Biotechnology THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Shijiazhuang Suking Biotechnology Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shijiazhuang Suking Biotechnology Recent Developments/Updates

8 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of THF (Tetrahydrofuran)

8.4 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Distributors List

9.3 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Industry Trends

10.2 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Growth Drivers

10.3 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Challenges

10.4 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of THF (Tetrahydrofuran)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

