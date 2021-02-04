12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2027 | Oxea, Korea PTG, Kowa Chemical

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Research Report 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the 12BG (1,2-butanediol) report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), 12BG (1,2-butanediol) specifications, and company profiles. The 12BG (1,2-butanediol) study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 12BG (1,2-butanediol) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Oxea, Korea PTG, Kowa Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: >80%

>90%

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: MedicAL

Chemical

Textile

Papermaking

Automotive



The 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 12BG (1,2-butanediol) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) market?

Table of Contents:

1 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 12BG (1,2-butanediol)

1.2 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Segment by Purity

1.2.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Purity 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 >80%

1.2.3 >90%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 MedicAL

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Papermaking

1.3.6 Automotive

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production

3.4.1 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production

3.5.1 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production

3.6.1 China 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production

3.7.1 Japan 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Purity

5.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Market Share by Purity (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Revenue Market Share by Purity (2016-2021)

5.3 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Price by Purity (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Oxea

7.1.1 Oxea 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Oxea 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Oxea 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Oxea Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Oxea Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Korea PTG

7.2.1 Korea PTG 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Korea PTG 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Korea PTG 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Korea PTG Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Korea PTG Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Kowa Chemical

7.3.1 Kowa Chemical 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kowa Chemical 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Kowa Chemical 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Kowa Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Kowa Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 12BG (1,2-butanediol)

8.4 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Distributors List

9.3 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Industry Trends

10.2 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Growth Drivers

10.3 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Challenges

10.4 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan 12BG (1,2-butanediol) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 12BG (1,2-butanediol)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Country

13 Forecast by Purity and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Purity (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Purity (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Purity (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Purity (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 12BG (1,2-butanediol) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”