IoT in Defence Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027|Elbit Systems, Freewave, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Honeywell

The global IoT in Defence market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[IoT in Defence Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global IoT in Defence market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global IoT in Defence market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global IoT in Defence Market Research Report: Aerovironment, Elbit Systems, Freewave, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Honeywell, Radisys, Textron Systems, Northrup Grunman, Prox Dynamics, Track 24, IBM, Accenture, Apple, Cisco Systems, Living PlanIT, Microsoft, Sitaonair, Wind River

IoT in Defence Market: Segmentation:

Infrastructure and Equipment Monitoring, Military Personnel Monitoring and Tracking, Smart Weaponry

On the basis of applications, global IoT in Defence market can be segmented as:

Natural Disasters, Industry Management, Public Safety, Home Security, Others

Regions Covered in the Global IoT in Defence Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global IoT in Defence market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global IoT in Defence market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global IoT in Defence market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global IoT in Defence market.

The market share of the global IoT in Defence market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global IoT in Defence market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global IoT in Defence market.

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of IoT in Defence

1.1 IoT in Defence Market Overview

1.1.1 IoT in Defence Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IoT in Defence Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global IoT in Defence Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global IoT in Defence Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global IoT in Defence Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions IoT in Defence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America IoT in Defence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe IoT in Defence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China IoT in Defence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT in Defence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America IoT in Defence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa IoT in Defence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 IoT in Defence Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global IoT in Defence Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global IoT in Defence Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global IoT in Defence Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Infrastructure and Equipment Monitoring

2.5 Military Personnel Monitoring and Tracking

2.6 Smart Weaponry 3 IoT in Defence Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global IoT in Defence Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global IoT in Defence Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global IoT in Defence Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Natural Disasters

3.5 Industry Management

3.6 Public Safety

3.7 Home Security

3.8 Others 4 Global IoT in Defence Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global IoT in Defence Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IoT in Defence as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IoT in Defence Market

4.4 Global Top Players IoT in Defence Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players IoT in Defence Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 IoT in Defence Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Aerovironment

5.1.1 Aerovironment Profile

5.1.2 Aerovironment Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Aerovironment Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Aerovironment Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Aerovironment Recent Developments

5.2 Elbit Systems

5.2.1 Elbit Systems Profile

5.2.2 Elbit Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Elbit Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Elbit Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Elbit Systems Recent Developments

5.3 Freewave

5.5.1 Freewave Profile

5.3.2 Freewave Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Freewave Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Freewave Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Recent Developments

5.4 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

5.4.1 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Profile

5.4.2 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Recent Developments

5.5 Honeywell

5.5.1 Honeywell Profile

5.5.2 Honeywell Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Honeywell Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Honeywell Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

5.6 Radisys

5.6.1 Radisys Profile

5.6.2 Radisys Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Radisys Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Radisys Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Radisys Recent Developments

5.7 Textron Systems

5.7.1 Textron Systems Profile

5.7.2 Textron Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Textron Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Textron Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Textron Systems Recent Developments

5.8 Northrup Grunman

5.8.1 Northrup Grunman Profile

5.8.2 Northrup Grunman Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Northrup Grunman Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Northrup Grunman Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Northrup Grunman Recent Developments

5.9 Prox Dynamics

5.9.1 Prox Dynamics Profile

5.9.2 Prox Dynamics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Prox Dynamics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Prox Dynamics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Prox Dynamics Recent Developments

5.10 Track 24

5.10.1 Track 24 Profile

5.10.2 Track 24 Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Track 24 Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Track 24 Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Track 24 Recent Developments

5.11 IBM

5.11.1 IBM Profile

5.11.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.12 Accenture

5.12.1 Accenture Profile

5.12.2 Accenture Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Accenture Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Accenture Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.13 Apple

5.13.1 Apple Profile

5.13.2 Apple Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Apple Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Apple Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Apple Recent Developments

5.14 Cisco Systems

5.14.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.14.2 Cisco Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Cisco Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Cisco Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments

5.15 Living PlanIT

5.15.1 Living PlanIT Profile

5.15.2 Living PlanIT Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Living PlanIT Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Living PlanIT Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Living PlanIT Recent Developments

5.16 Microsoft

5.16.1 Microsoft Profile

5.16.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.17 Sitaonair

5.17.1 Sitaonair Profile

5.17.2 Sitaonair Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Sitaonair Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Sitaonair Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Sitaonair Recent Developments

5.18 Wind River

5.18.1 Wind River Profile

5.18.2 Wind River Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Wind River Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Wind River Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Wind River Recent Developments 6 North America IoT in Defence by Players and by Application

6.1 North America IoT in Defence Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America IoT in Defence Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe IoT in Defence by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe IoT in Defence Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe IoT in Defence Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China IoT in Defence by Players and by Application

8.1 China IoT in Defence Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China IoT in Defence Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT in Defence by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT in Defence Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific IoT in Defence Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America IoT in Defence by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America IoT in Defence Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America IoT in Defence Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa IoT in Defence by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa IoT in Defence Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa IoT in Defence Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 IoT in Defence Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

