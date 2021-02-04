5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Increasing Popularity to Boost Growth by 2027|Intel, Avago, Skyworks, Ericsson

The global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Research Report: Qualcomm, Intel, Avago, Skyworks, Ericsson, Samsung, NEC, Mediatek, Cisco, Marvell, Qorvo, Huawei, LG, NTT DoCoMo, SK Telecom, ZTE, Nokia

5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market: Segmentation:

by Type of Infrastructure, Femtocell, Pico Cell, Micro Cell, Macro Cell, by Type of 5G SA, NR under 5GC, LTE under EPC

On the basis of applications, global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure market can be segmented as:

Smart Home, Autonomous Driving, Smart Cities, Industrial IoT, Smart Farming

Regions Covered in the Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure market.

The market share of the global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure market.

TOC

1 Market Overview of 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure

1.1 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Overview

1.1.1 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Femtocell

2.5 Pico Cell

2.6 Micro Cell

2.7 Macro Cell 3 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Smart Home

3.5 Autonomous Driving

3.6 Smart Cities

3.7 Industrial IoT

3.8 Smart Farming 4 Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market

4.4 Global Top Players 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Qualcomm

5.1.1 Qualcomm Profile

5.1.2 Qualcomm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Qualcomm Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Qualcomm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments

5.2 Intel

5.2.1 Intel Profile

5.2.2 Intel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Intel Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Intel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.3 Avago

5.5.1 Avago Profile

5.3.2 Avago Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Avago Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Avago Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Skyworks Recent Developments

5.4 Skyworks

5.4.1 Skyworks Profile

5.4.2 Skyworks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Skyworks Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Skyworks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Skyworks Recent Developments

5.5 Ericsson

5.5.1 Ericsson Profile

5.5.2 Ericsson Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Ericsson Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Ericsson Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Ericsson Recent Developments

5.6 Samsung

5.6.1 Samsung Profile

5.6.2 Samsung Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Samsung Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Samsung Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Samsung Recent Developments

5.7 NEC

5.7.1 NEC Profile

5.7.2 NEC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 NEC Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 NEC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 NEC Recent Developments

5.8 Mediatek

5.8.1 Mediatek Profile

5.8.2 Mediatek Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Mediatek Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Mediatek Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Mediatek Recent Developments

5.9 Cisco

5.9.1 Cisco Profile

5.9.2 Cisco Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Cisco Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Cisco Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Cisco Recent Developments

5.10 Marvell

5.10.1 Marvell Profile

5.10.2 Marvell Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Marvell Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Marvell Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Marvell Recent Developments

5.11 Qorvo

5.11.1 Qorvo Profile

5.11.2 Qorvo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Qorvo Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Qorvo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Qorvo Recent Developments

5.12 Huawei

5.12.1 Huawei Profile

5.12.2 Huawei Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Huawei Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Huawei Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Huawei Recent Developments

5.13 LG

5.13.1 LG Profile

5.13.2 LG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 LG Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 LG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 LG Recent Developments

5.14 NTT DoCoMo

5.14.1 NTT DoCoMo Profile

5.14.2 NTT DoCoMo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 NTT DoCoMo Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 NTT DoCoMo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 NTT DoCoMo Recent Developments

5.15 SK Telecom

5.15.1 SK Telecom Profile

5.15.2 SK Telecom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 SK Telecom Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 SK Telecom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 SK Telecom Recent Developments

5.16 ZTE

5.16.1 ZTE Profile

5.16.2 ZTE Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 ZTE Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 ZTE Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 ZTE Recent Developments

5.17 Nokia

5.17.1 Nokia Profile

5.17.2 Nokia Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Nokia Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Nokia Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Nokia Recent Developments 6 North America 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure by Players and by Application

6.1 North America 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure by Players and by Application

8.1 China 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture Infrastructure Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

