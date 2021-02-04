ARM-based Servers Market Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast Until 2027|Applied Micro Circuits Corporation, Huawei, IBM Corporation, ARM Holdings (SoftBank Corp.)

The global ARM-based Servers market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[ARM-based Servers Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global ARM-based Servers market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global ARM-based Servers market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global ARM-based Servers Market Research Report: Cavium (Marvell Technology), Applied Micro Circuits Corporation, Huawei, IBM Corporation, ARM Holdings (SoftBank Corp.), Microsoft Corporation, HP Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., SUSE, Canonical Ltd, Linaro Ltd, Xilinx, Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Dell Inc, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Qualcomm Incorporated

ARM-based Servers Market: Segmentation:

by Core Type, ARM Cortex-A Cores, ARM Cortex-M Cores, by Operating System, 32-Bit Operating System, 64-Bit Operating System

On the basis of applications, global ARM-based Servers market can be segmented as:

IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Automotive, Oil & Gas Extraction, Bioscience, Industrial Automation, Others

Regions Covered in the Global ARM-based Servers Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global ARM-based Servers market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global ARM-based Servers market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global ARM-based Servers market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global ARM-based Servers market.

The market share of the global ARM-based Servers market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global ARM-based Servers market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global ARM-based Servers market.

TOC

1 Market Overview of ARM-based Servers

1.1 ARM-based Servers Market Overview

1.1.1 ARM-based Servers Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global ARM-based Servers Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global ARM-based Servers Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global ARM-based Servers Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global ARM-based Servers Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions ARM-based Servers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America ARM-based Servers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe ARM-based Servers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China ARM-based Servers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific ARM-based Servers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America ARM-based Servers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa ARM-based Servers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 ARM-based Servers Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global ARM-based Servers Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global ARM-based Servers Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global ARM-based Servers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 ARM Cortex-A Cores

2.5 ARM Cortex-M Cores 3 ARM-based Servers Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global ARM-based Servers Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global ARM-based Servers Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global ARM-based Servers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 IT & Telecommunication

3.5 Healthcare

3.6 Automotive

3.7 Oil & Gas Extraction

3.8 Bioscience

3.9 Industrial Automation

3.10 Others 4 Global ARM-based Servers Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global ARM-based Servers Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in ARM-based Servers as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into ARM-based Servers Market

4.4 Global Top Players ARM-based Servers Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players ARM-based Servers Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 ARM-based Servers Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Cavium (Marvell Technology)

5.1.1 Cavium (Marvell Technology) Profile

5.1.2 Cavium (Marvell Technology) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Cavium (Marvell Technology) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Cavium (Marvell Technology) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Cavium (Marvell Technology) Recent Developments

5.2 Applied Micro Circuits Corporation

5.2.1 Applied Micro Circuits Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Applied Micro Circuits Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Applied Micro Circuits Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Applied Micro Circuits Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Applied Micro Circuits Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 Huawei

5.5.1 Huawei Profile

5.3.2 Huawei Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Huawei Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Huawei Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments

5.4 IBM Corporation

5.4.1 IBM Corporation Profile

5.4.2 IBM Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 IBM Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 IBM Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments

5.5 ARM Holdings (SoftBank Corp.)

5.5.1 ARM Holdings (SoftBank Corp.) Profile

5.5.2 ARM Holdings (SoftBank Corp.) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 ARM Holdings (SoftBank Corp.) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 ARM Holdings (SoftBank Corp.) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 ARM Holdings (SoftBank Corp.) Recent Developments

5.6 Microsoft Corporation

5.6.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.6.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Microsoft Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments

5.7 HP Inc.

5.7.1 HP Inc. Profile

5.7.2 HP Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 HP Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 HP Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 HP Inc. Recent Developments

5.8 Citrix Systems, Inc.

5.8.1 Citrix Systems, Inc. Profile

5.8.2 Citrix Systems, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Citrix Systems, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Citrix Systems, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Citrix Systems, Inc. Recent Developments

5.9 SUSE

5.9.1 SUSE Profile

5.9.2 SUSE Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 SUSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 SUSE Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 SUSE Recent Developments

5.10 Canonical Ltd

5.10.1 Canonical Ltd Profile

5.10.2 Canonical Ltd Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Canonical Ltd Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Canonical Ltd Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Canonical Ltd Recent Developments

5.11 Linaro Ltd

5.11.1 Linaro Ltd Profile

5.11.2 Linaro Ltd Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Linaro Ltd Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Linaro Ltd Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Linaro Ltd Recent Developments

5.12 Xilinx, Inc.

5.12.1 Xilinx, Inc. Profile

5.12.2 Xilinx, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Xilinx, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Xilinx, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Xilinx, Inc. Recent Developments

5.13 Broadcom Corporation

5.13.1 Broadcom Corporation Profile

5.13.2 Broadcom Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Broadcom Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Broadcom Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Broadcom Corporation Recent Developments

5.14 Dell Inc

5.14.1 Dell Inc Profile

5.14.2 Dell Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Dell Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Dell Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Dell Inc Recent Developments

5.15 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

5.15.1 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc Profile

5.15.2 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc Recent Developments

5.16 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.16.1 Qualcomm Incorporated Profile

5.16.2 Qualcomm Incorporated Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Qualcomm Incorporated Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Qualcomm Incorporated Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Qualcomm Incorporated Recent Developments 6 North America ARM-based Servers by Players and by Application

6.1 North America ARM-based Servers Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America ARM-based Servers Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe ARM-based Servers by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe ARM-based Servers Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe ARM-based Servers Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China ARM-based Servers by Players and by Application

8.1 China ARM-based Servers Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China ARM-based Servers Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific ARM-based Servers by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific ARM-based Servers Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific ARM-based Servers Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America ARM-based Servers by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America ARM-based Servers Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America ARM-based Servers Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa ARM-based Servers by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa ARM-based Servers Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa ARM-based Servers Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 ARM-based Servers Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

