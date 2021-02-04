Data Centre Networking Market Increasing Popularity to Boost Growth by 2027|Cisco, Dell, EMC, IBM

The global Data Centre Networking market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[Data Centre Networking Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Data Centre Networking market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Data Centre Networking market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Data Centre Networking Market Research Report: Alkatel lucent, Cisco, Dell, EMC, IBM, Extreme, HP, Intel, Microsoft, VmWare, NEC, Juniper, Fujitsu, Equinix

Data Centre Networking Market: Segmentation:

Ethernet Switches, Storage Area Network (San) Routers, Application Delivery Controller (ADC), Network Security Equipment, Wan Optimization Appliance

On the basis of applications, global Data Centre Networking market can be segmented as:

Banking financial services and insurance, Government, Information technology, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Retail, Academics, Media and Entertainment

Regions Covered in the Global Data Centre Networking Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Data Centre Networking market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Data Centre Networking market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Data Centre Networking market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Data Centre Networking market.

The market share of the global Data Centre Networking market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Data Centre Networking market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Data Centre Networking market.

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Data Centre Networking

1.1 Data Centre Networking Market Overview

1.1.1 Data Centre Networking Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Data Centre Networking Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Data Centre Networking Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Data Centre Networking Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Data Centre Networking Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Data Centre Networking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Data Centre Networking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Data Centre Networking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Data Centre Networking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Data Centre Networking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Data Centre Networking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Data Centre Networking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Data Centre Networking Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Data Centre Networking Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Data Centre Networking Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Data Centre Networking Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Ethernet Switches

2.5 Storage Area Network (San) Routers

2.6 Application Delivery Controller (ADC)

2.7 Network Security Equipment

2.8 Wan Optimization Appliance 3 Data Centre Networking Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Data Centre Networking Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Data Centre Networking Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Banking financial services and insurance

3.5 Government

3.6 Information technology

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Telecommunication

3.9 Retail

3.10 Academics

3.11 Media and Entertainment 4 Global Data Centre Networking Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Data Centre Networking Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Data Centre Networking as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Data Centre Networking Market

4.4 Global Top Players Data Centre Networking Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Data Centre Networking Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Data Centre Networking Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Alkatel lucent

5.1.1 Alkatel lucent Profile

5.1.2 Alkatel lucent Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Alkatel lucent Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Alkatel lucent Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Alkatel lucent Recent Developments

5.2 Cisco

5.2.1 Cisco Profile

5.2.2 Cisco Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Cisco Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Cisco Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Cisco Recent Developments

5.3 Dell

5.5.1 Dell Profile

5.3.2 Dell Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Dell Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Dell Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 EMC Recent Developments

5.4 EMC

5.4.1 EMC Profile

5.4.2 EMC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 EMC Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 EMC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 EMC Recent Developments

5.5 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.5.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.6 Extreme

5.6.1 Extreme Profile

5.6.2 Extreme Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Extreme Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Extreme Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Extreme Recent Developments

5.7 HP

5.7.1 HP Profile

5.7.2 HP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 HP Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 HP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 HP Recent Developments

5.8 Intel

5.8.1 Intel Profile

5.8.2 Intel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Intel Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Intel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.9 Microsoft

5.9.1 Microsoft Profile

5.9.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.10 VmWare

5.10.1 VmWare Profile

5.10.2 VmWare Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 VmWare Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 VmWare Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 VmWare Recent Developments

5.11 NEC

5.11.1 NEC Profile

5.11.2 NEC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 NEC Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 NEC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 NEC Recent Developments

5.12 Juniper

5.12.1 Juniper Profile

5.12.2 Juniper Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Juniper Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Juniper Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Juniper Recent Developments

5.13 Fujitsu

5.13.1 Fujitsu Profile

5.13.2 Fujitsu Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Fujitsu Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Fujitsu Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments

5.14 Equinix

5.14.1 Equinix Profile

5.14.2 Equinix Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Equinix Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Equinix Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Equinix Recent Developments 6 North America Data Centre Networking by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Data Centre Networking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Data Centre Networking by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Data Centre Networking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Data Centre Networking by Players and by Application

8.1 China Data Centre Networking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Data Centre Networking by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Data Centre Networking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Data Centre Networking by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Data Centre Networking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Data Centre Networking by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Data Centre Networking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Data Centre Networking Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

