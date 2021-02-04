Mobile VoIP Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook 2027|Cisco Jabber, HipChat, IBM, Facebook

The global Mobile VoIP market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[Mobile VoIP Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Mobile VoIP market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Mobile VoIP market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Mobile VoIP Market Research Report: BigAnt Office Messenger, Cisco Jabber, HipChat, IBM, Facebook, Kakao Talk, Line, Skype, Viber, Vonage, WeChat

Mobile VoIP Market: Segmentation:

Video sharing, Screen sharing, File sharing, Video and voice calls, Instant messaging, CRM integration services, Virtual number service

On the basis of applications, global Mobile VoIP market can be segmented as:

Freemium model, Premium model, Enterprise model

Regions Covered in the Global Mobile VoIP Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Mobile VoIP market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Mobile VoIP market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Mobile VoIP market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Mobile VoIP market.

The market share of the global Mobile VoIP market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Mobile VoIP market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Mobile VoIP market.

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Mobile VoIP

1.1 Mobile VoIP Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile VoIP Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile VoIP Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Mobile VoIP Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Mobile VoIP Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Mobile VoIP Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Mobile VoIP Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Mobile VoIP Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Mobile VoIP Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Mobile VoIP Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile VoIP Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Mobile VoIP Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Mobile VoIP Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Mobile VoIP Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Mobile VoIP Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Mobile VoIP Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Mobile VoIP Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Video sharing

2.5 Screen sharing

2.6 File sharing

2.7 Video and voice calls

2.8 Instant messaging

2.9 CRM integration services

2.10 Virtual number service 3 Mobile VoIP Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Mobile VoIP Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mobile VoIP Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mobile VoIP Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Freemium model

3.5 Premium model

3.6 Enterprise model 4 Global Mobile VoIP Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Mobile VoIP Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mobile VoIP as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mobile VoIP Market

4.4 Global Top Players Mobile VoIP Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Mobile VoIP Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Mobile VoIP Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 BigAnt Office Messenger

5.1.1 BigAnt Office Messenger Profile

5.1.2 BigAnt Office Messenger Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 BigAnt Office Messenger Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 BigAnt Office Messenger Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 BigAnt Office Messenger Recent Developments

5.2 Cisco Jabber

5.2.1 Cisco Jabber Profile

5.2.2 Cisco Jabber Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Cisco Jabber Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Cisco Jabber Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Cisco Jabber Recent Developments

5.3 HipChat

5.5.1 HipChat Profile

5.3.2 HipChat Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 HipChat Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 HipChat Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.4 IBM

5.4.1 IBM Profile

5.4.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.5 Facebook

5.5.1 Facebook Profile

5.5.2 Facebook Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Facebook Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Facebook Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Facebook Recent Developments

5.6 Kakao Talk

5.6.1 Kakao Talk Profile

5.6.2 Kakao Talk Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Kakao Talk Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Kakao Talk Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Kakao Talk Recent Developments

5.7 Line

5.7.1 Line Profile

5.7.2 Line Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Line Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Line Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Line Recent Developments

5.8 Skype

5.8.1 Skype Profile

5.8.2 Skype Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Skype Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Skype Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Skype Recent Developments

5.9 Viber

5.9.1 Viber Profile

5.9.2 Viber Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Viber Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Viber Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Viber Recent Developments

5.10 Vonage

5.10.1 Vonage Profile

5.10.2 Vonage Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Vonage Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Vonage Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Vonage Recent Developments

5.11 WeChat

5.11.1 WeChat Profile

5.11.2 WeChat Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 WeChat Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 WeChat Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 WeChat Recent Developments 6 North America Mobile VoIP by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Mobile VoIP Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Mobile VoIP Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Mobile VoIP by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Mobile VoIP Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Mobile VoIP Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Mobile VoIP by Players and by Application

8.1 China Mobile VoIP Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Mobile VoIP Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile VoIP by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile VoIP Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile VoIP Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Mobile VoIP by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Mobile VoIP Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Mobile VoIP Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Mobile VoIP by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile VoIP Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile VoIP Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Mobile VoIP Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

