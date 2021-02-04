Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027|Airbiquity, Continental, Verizon, Visteon

The global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Research Report: Agero, Airbiquity, Continental, Verizon, Visteon, AT&T, Bynx, Connexis, Ericsson, Fleetmatics, Luxoft, Magneti Marelli, Octo Telematics, PTC, Robert Bosch, Comtech Telecommunications, TELENAV, Telogis, TomTom International

Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market: Segmentation:

Motor Racing Telematics (MRT), Remote Location System, Remote Location System

On the basis of applications, global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market can be segmented as:

IoT platform, M2M

Regions Covered in the Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market.

The market share of the global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market.

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Motor Racing Telematics (MRT)

1.1 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Overview

1.1.1 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT)

2.5 Remote Location System

2.6 Remote Location System 3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 IoT platform

3.5 M2M 4 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Agero

5.1.1 Agero Profile

5.1.2 Agero Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Agero Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Agero Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Agero Recent Developments

5.2 Airbiquity

5.2.1 Airbiquity Profile

5.2.2 Airbiquity Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Airbiquity Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Airbiquity Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Airbiquity Recent Developments

5.3 Continental

5.5.1 Continental Profile

5.3.2 Continental Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Continental Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Continental Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Verizon Recent Developments

5.4 Verizon

5.4.1 Verizon Profile

5.4.2 Verizon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Verizon Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Verizon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Verizon Recent Developments

5.5 Visteon

5.5.1 Visteon Profile

5.5.2 Visteon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Visteon Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Visteon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Visteon Recent Developments

5.6 AT&T

5.6.1 AT&T Profile

5.6.2 AT&T Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 AT&T Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 AT&T Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.7 Bynx

5.7.1 Bynx Profile

5.7.2 Bynx Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Bynx Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Bynx Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Bynx Recent Developments

5.8 Connexis

5.8.1 Connexis Profile

5.8.2 Connexis Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Connexis Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Connexis Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Connexis Recent Developments

5.9 Ericsson

5.9.1 Ericsson Profile

5.9.2 Ericsson Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Ericsson Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Ericsson Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Ericsson Recent Developments

5.10 Fleetmatics

5.10.1 Fleetmatics Profile

5.10.2 Fleetmatics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Fleetmatics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Fleetmatics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Fleetmatics Recent Developments

5.11 Luxoft

5.11.1 Luxoft Profile

5.11.2 Luxoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Luxoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Luxoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Luxoft Recent Developments

5.12 Magneti Marelli

5.12.1 Magneti Marelli Profile

5.12.2 Magneti Marelli Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Magneti Marelli Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Magneti Marelli Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Magneti Marelli Recent Developments

5.13 Octo Telematics

5.13.1 Octo Telematics Profile

5.13.2 Octo Telematics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Octo Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Octo Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Octo Telematics Recent Developments

5.14 PTC

5.14.1 PTC Profile

5.14.2 PTC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 PTC Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 PTC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 PTC Recent Developments

5.15 Robert Bosch

5.15.1 Robert Bosch Profile

5.15.2 Robert Bosch Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Robert Bosch Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Robert Bosch Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Robert Bosch Recent Developments

5.16 Comtech Telecommunications

5.16.1 Comtech Telecommunications Profile

5.16.2 Comtech Telecommunications Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Comtech Telecommunications Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Comtech Telecommunications Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Comtech Telecommunications Recent Developments

5.17 TELENAV

5.17.1 TELENAV Profile

5.17.2 TELENAV Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 TELENAV Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 TELENAV Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 TELENAV Recent Developments

5.18 Telogis

5.18.1 Telogis Profile

5.18.2 Telogis Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Telogis Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Telogis Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Telogis Recent Developments

5.19 TomTom International

5.19.1 TomTom International Profile

5.19.2 TomTom International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 TomTom International Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 TomTom International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 TomTom International Recent Developments 6 North America Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

