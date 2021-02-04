Tactical Communications Market Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment Ratio by 2027|Thales, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Harris

The global Tactical Communications market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[Tactical Communications Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Tactical Communications market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Tactical Communications market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Tactical Communications Market Research Report: Northrop Grumman, Thales, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Harris, L-3 Technologies, BAE Systems, Ultra Electronics, Iridium Communications, Viasat, Tactical Communications

Tactical Communications Market: Segmentation:

Soldier Radio, Manpack Radio, VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio), High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR), Situational awareness video receiver, Rugged networking devices

On the basis of applications, global Tactical Communications market can be segmented as:

ISR, Communications, Combat, Command & Control

Regions Covered in the Global Tactical Communications Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Tactical Communications market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Tactical Communications market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Tactical Communications market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Tactical Communications market.

The market share of the global Tactical Communications market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Tactical Communications market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Tactical Communications market.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Tactical Communications

1.1 Tactical Communications Market Overview

1.1.1 Tactical Communications Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Tactical Communications Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Tactical Communications Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Tactical Communications Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Tactical Communications Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Tactical Communications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Tactical Communications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Tactical Communications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Tactical Communications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Tactical Communications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Tactical Communications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Tactical Communications Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Tactical Communications Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Tactical Communications Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Tactical Communications Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Soldier Radio

2.5 Manpack Radio

2.6 VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio)

2.7 High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)

2.8 Situational awareness video receiver

2.9 Rugged networking devices 3 Tactical Communications Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Tactical Communications Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Tactical Communications Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Tactical Communications Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 ISR

3.5 Communications

3.6 Combat

3.7 Command & Control 4 Global Tactical Communications Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Tactical Communications Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Tactical Communications as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Tactical Communications Market

4.4 Global Top Players Tactical Communications Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Tactical Communications Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Tactical Communications Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Northrop Grumman

5.1.1 Northrop Grumman Profile

5.1.2 Northrop Grumman Main Business

5.1.3 Northrop Grumman Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Developments

5.2 Thales

5.2.1 Thales Profile

5.2.2 Thales Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Thales Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Thales Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Thales Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 General Dynamics

5.5.1 General Dynamics Profile

5.3.2 General Dynamics Main Business

5.3.3 General Dynamics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 General Dynamics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Raytheon Recent Developments

5.4 Raytheon

5.4.1 Raytheon Profile

5.4.2 Raytheon Main Business

5.4.3 Raytheon Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Raytheon Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Raytheon Recent Developments

5.5 Harris

5.5.1 Harris Profile

5.5.2 Harris Main Business

5.5.3 Harris Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Harris Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Harris Recent Developments

5.6 L-3 Technologies

5.6.1 L-3 Technologies Profile

5.6.2 L-3 Technologies Main Business

5.6.3 L-3 Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 L-3 Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 L-3 Technologies Recent Developments

5.7 BAE Systems

5.7.1 BAE Systems Profile

5.7.2 BAE Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 BAE Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 BAE Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 BAE Systems Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Ultra Electronics

5.8.1 Ultra Electronics Profile

5.8.2 Ultra Electronics Main Business

5.8.3 Ultra Electronics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Ultra Electronics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Ultra Electronics Recent Developments

5.9 Iridium Communications

5.9.1 Iridium Communications Profile

5.9.2 Iridium Communications Main Business

5.9.3 Iridium Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Iridium Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Iridium Communications Recent Developments

5.10 Viasat

5.10.1 Viasat Profile

5.10.2 Viasat Main Business

5.10.3 Viasat Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Viasat Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Viasat Recent Developments

5.11 Tactical Communications

5.11.1 Tactical Communications Profile

5.11.2 Tactical Communications Main Business

5.11.3 Tactical Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Tactical Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Tactical Communications Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Tactical Communications Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Tactical Communications Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Tactical Communications Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Tactical Communications Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Tactical Communications Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Tactical Communications Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

