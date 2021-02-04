Food Hydrocolloids Market Sales Revenue To Cross US$ 10 Bn By 2020 to 2030 End-Persistence Market Research

Hydrocolloids, particularly low molecular weight hydrocolloids, bear potential health benefits, apart from adding functional attributes to food products. Several hydrocolloids have long being used as traditional medicines, particularly agar, konjac, and gum Arabic, in several parts of the world. Some of them act as probiotics, whereas, a few induce cytotoxic activity, and many reflect immunomodulatory properties. Hydrocolloids can also be exploited for their inherent nutritional value, as they can contain a large proportion of dietary fiber, between 60–90%. Usage of hydrocolloids in processed food has also increased on the backdrop of their multi-functionality properties.

The global food hydrocolloids market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The market is estimated to rise at a steady CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from Food Hydrocolloids Market Study

Among the application segments, bakery & confectionery is estimated to remain dominant in the global food hydrocolloids market with the highest market value share in 2020 .

. Plant-sourced products are widely consumed, due to which, manufacturers are developing new and innovative products in this segment. Revenue from the segment is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Owing to increasing demand for thickening agents in the food & beverage industry, among the function segments, the thickeners segment holds the highest market value share for the year of 2020 .

. Among the microbial sources, xanthan gum is projected to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period in global food hydrocolloids market. Xanthan gum is one of the most versatile food hydrocolloids utilized for numerous food and beverage applications.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a low to moderate effect on the global food hydrocolloids market in the short term.

“Manufactures in the food hydrocolloids market are projected to gain broad profits by targeting beverage, meat product, and sauce manufacturers, due to an astonishing upsurge in use of food hydrocolloids in these food products. Growing convenience food consumption across developing regions could also benefit the food hydrocolloids market,” says a PMR analyst.

Food Hydrocolloids Market: Competitive Landscape

The food hydrocolloids market is fragmented in nature. Key players operating in the food hydrocolloids market are focusing on expanding their business horizons in order to enhance production capacity and meet increasing customer demand across various regions. Other strategies are understanding customer needs and offering products accordingly, with specified characteristics. Maintaining proper value chain in order to reduce price of final products is also important. Manufacturers are strategizing on nutritional claims of hydrocolloids as organic or high fiber products, and natural thickeners.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global food hydrocolloids market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the food hydrocolloids market based source (plant, microbial, seaweed, animal, and synthetic), function (thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, gelling, coatings, and others), and application (bakery & confectionery, meat & poultry, sauces & dressings, beverages, dairy products, and others), across seven regions.

