Yeast Market Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report

Market Synopsis

Global Market for Yeast has been experiencing a high demand for the last few years and is projected to reach USD 5398.5 million by 2023 compared to USD 3,242.5 million in 2017. Growing working population has started preferring convenience foods which is boosting the growth of the yeast market. Moreover, increasing awareness about the natural food additives among the health-conscious population is propelling the growth of the yeast market among the food and beverage manufacturers. Additionally, increasing use of yeast in feed supplements is an opportunity for the yeast market.

Yeast are single-celled fungi. They are found globally in soils and on plant surfaces and are especially abundant in sugary mediums such as flower nectar and fruits. There are wide varieties of yeast present across the globe and are used commercially based on their potential industrial applications. Ascomycete yeasts are the most common of all and are used in the production of bread, beer, wine, and others. Saccharomyces cerevisiae is one of the major strains of yeast which has diverse application across various industries that are food, beverage, feed, and others.

Based on the type, baker’s yeast is dominating the market owing to its increasing application in bakery products as a leavening agent. Moreover, baker’s yeast is witnessed to hold a major market share of 32.81% in Europe in the year 2017. On the basis of form, the instant form of yeast is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 9.32% on the global level. Additionally, yeast market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% in the application of feed segment over the forecast period.

Major Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Yeast Market are Associated British Foods PLC (U.K), Chr. Hansen A S (Denmark), Angel Yeast (China), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Lesaffre (France), Leiber GmbH (Germany), Novozymes (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Synergy Flavors (U.S.), Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd. (India), Omega Yeast Labs, LLC (U.S.), Pak Group (U.S.), Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd. (Japan), BSG CraftBrewing (U.S.)

