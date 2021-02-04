World Whey Market Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast

Market Overview

Escalating demand for dairy-based products due to the high nutritional value is supporting the growth of whey market globally. Increasing health awareness is facilitating the growth of the whey in the global market. Whey contributes to muscle growth, which tends to sustain higher demand for whey products and its derivatives on a global platform. Application of whey in infant food formula and as a protein supplement is found to have a positive influence on the sales of whey products. Furthermore, the application of whey in the functional beverages is witnessing a surge based on the growing popularity of ready-to-drink protein product.

The mounting growth of healthy food and beverages including functional RTD beverages in the developing countries is causing an increased demand for whey globally. Escalating market share of functional beverages and sports drinks have also uplifted the demand for whey in the foods & beverages industry. Furthermore, rising consumption of dairy-based nutritive products is also supporting the sales of whey on a global level.

High focus on R&D sector will ensure production of quality whey products with improved functionality globally. Additionally, improvement in the production process and development of functional food and beverages from whey is projected to support the growth of the global whey market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global Whey Market are Agropur MSI, LLC (U.S.), Arla Foods (Denmark), American Dairy Products Institute (U.S.), Westland Co-operative Dairy Company (New Zealand), Glanbia, Plc (Ireland), DMK Group (Germany), Davisco Foods Internation, Inc (U.S.), and Milk Specialties Global (U.S.) among many others.

