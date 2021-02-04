Automotive Active Safety System Market Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Size, Growth, Trend and Forecast by 2023

The automotive active safety system market is growing at a rapid pace across the globe. The market growth attributes to the rising demand for increased vehicle safety and enhanced driving experience. Besides, the rising rate of road collisions and accidents that often turn into fatal ones creates a vast demand for active safety features such as automated lighting, automatic braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Moreover, the proliferation of smartphones and smart connected devices that incorporate traffic warnings escalate market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global automotive active safety system market is projected to register approximately 10.65% CAGR throughout the review period (2017 to 2023). Stringent government regulations for light vehicle active safety are the current global industry trends.

Advances in automotive safety technology and the causal role these upgrades play in collision avoidance and mitigating the risk of an accident influence the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing production of luxury & sports cars and passenger & commercial vehicles boosts market growth, generating a huge demand for active safety systems.

The increased emphasis on driver safety encourages many OEMs to develop parts to guide the driver using the latest safety technologies and provide high strength.

On the flip side, high capital investments required for initial setup is a major factor projected to impede the market growth. Nevertheless, augmenting demand for safety technologies and the increasing unit sale worldwide would support the market growth, increasing the uptake of active safety systems in the vehicles.

Automotive Active Safety System Market – Segmentations

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Products : Lane Departure Warning, Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Monitoring, Night Vision System, Anti-Lock Braking System, Blind Spot Detection system, and others.

By Occupant Types: Driver, Passenger, Pedestrian, and Child.

By Vehicle Types – Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles.

By Regions – Americas, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Automotive Active Safety System Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global automotive active safety systems. The largest market share attributes to substantial technological advances and their uptake in developing active safety systems. Besides, the increasing vehicle production and growing demand for automotive safety features drive the regional market. Moreover, the well-established automobile industry in this region creates significant opportunities for the automotive active safety system market.

Europe stands second in the global automotive active safety systems. The market growth is driven by the growing passenger car markets in Germany, the UK, France, and Italy. Europe is the world’s largest hub for automotive research and innovation, which, alongside the resurging economy in the region, increases the automotive active safety system market size. And more.

Automotive Active Safety System Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the automotive active safety system market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share, players adopt strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, innovation, and brand reinforcement.

Technology providers strive to develop low-cost, compact systems and improved hardware. Automakers, auto component suppliers, and OEMs are focusing on the development of advanced active safety systems to be at the front of the competition. They also try to provide after-sales services to the end-users.

Major Players

Players leading the automotive active safety system market are Continental (Germany), Delphi Technologies (UK), Bosch (Germany), Autoliv (Sweden), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), DENSO (Japan), Magna International (Canada), Valeo (France), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Ficosa International SA (Spain), FLIR Systems (US), Borg Warner Inc.(US), CAx software (India), and PSA Peugeot Citroen (France).

