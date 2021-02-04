Mattress Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 100 Bn by 2029

Prominently driven by ascending demand for orthopaedic mattresses, the global mattress market is thriving at a healthy pace. Poised for a promising CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2029), global mattress sales will reach revenues in excess of US$ 100 Bn towards the end of 2029. Persistence Marker Research (PMR) tracks growth trail of the global mattress market in its new study.

The recent findings of Housing Finance Information Network (HFIN) suggest that the home ownership rate in developing countries is increasing at significant rate compared to that in recorded in the previous decade. This, according to PMR’s analysis, would offer a major boost to mattress sales in the near future. and is expected to boost growth of the global mattress market.

Key Takeaways – Global Mattress Market Study

Innerspring mattress will continue to witness significant traction on the back of its lighter weight, wider availability, and appropriate structure to deliver maximum comfort.

Queen size mattress would remain the bestseller, poised for nearly a third of total sales projected by the end of 2029.

Witnessing emergence of a large number of mattress manufacturing and distribution brands, East Asian market accounts for more than one-fourth of the global market value.

Manufacturers in the global mattress market are eying profits in South Asia and East Asia by launching innovative mattresses at competitive prices, particularly targeting the low and middle income demographic in these regions.

Increasing Demand for Water Bed and Airbeds to Boost Market Growth

Sales of waterbeds and airbeds are significantly increasing in the hospital and residential segments in the U.S., Australia, the U.K., and other countries in Europe. Increasing demand for these kinds of beds due to health benefits of using these beds such as reduced bedsores and even pressure on body is expected to positively influence growth of the mattress market. This segment is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Key companies are selling air beds and water beds through E-commerce websites and through department stores and focus on penetrating untapped markets in Latin America, East Asia, and South Asia.

Mattress Market Landscape

The global mattress market is moderately consolidated, owing to the presence of a limited number of top service providers of mattresses worldwide. Leading players in mattress market primarily focus on product design and innovation. In 2018, Serta Inc. introduced iComfort hybrid mattress with a new coil support system and TempActiv cooling technology to offer enhanced comfort as compared to conventional mattresses.

Some of the key players that have been covered in the global mattress market include –

Spring Air International King Koil Paramount Bed Co., Ltd Relyons Beds Casper Simba Sleep Limited, Serta Inc Dormeo UK limited.



Mattress Market Report

Persistence Market Research released a new market report on the mattress market covering the global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and forecast from 2019–2029. This report on the mattress market provides compelling insights on the basis of product type (foam, hybrid, innerspring, latex and others), and by size (twin and single, twin XL size, full and double size, queen size, king size, others) across seven regions. The report on the global mattress market also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost growth of the global market. The report also addresses restraints that are projected to hinder growth of the mattress market, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

