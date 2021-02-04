Electronic Passports Market- GROWTH, TRENDS, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Electronic Passports Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Electronic Passports market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Electronic Passports market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Electronic Passports market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Gemalto, Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing, India Security Press, Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing, Bundesdruckerei, Japan National Printing Bureau, Goznak, Casa da Moeda do Brasil, Canadian Bank Note, Royal Mint of Spain, Polish Security Printing Works, Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato, Iris Corporation Berhad, Semlex Group, Veridos, Morpho Market Segment by Product Type: Ordinary E-passport, Service & Diplomatic E-Passport Market Segment by Application: , Adult, Child

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Electronic Passports market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electronic Passports market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Electronic Passports industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electronic Passports market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electronic Passports market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electronic Passports market

TOC

1 Electronic Passports Market Overview

1.1 Electronic Passports Product Overview

1.2 Electronic Passports Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ordinary E-passport

1.2.2 Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

1.3 Global Electronic Passports Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Electronic Passports Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Electronic Passports Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Electronic Passports Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Electronic Passports Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Electronic Passports Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Electronic Passports Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Electronic Passports Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Electronic Passports Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Electronic Passports Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Electronic Passports Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Electronic Passports Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Passports Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Electronic Passports Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electronic Passports Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Electronic Passports Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electronic Passports Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electronic Passports Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Electronic Passports Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electronic Passports Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electronic Passports Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electronic Passports Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electronic Passports Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electronic Passports as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Passports Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electronic Passports Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Electronic Passports by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Electronic Passports Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electronic Passports Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Electronic Passports Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electronic Passports Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electronic Passports Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Electronic Passports Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Electronic Passports Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Electronic Passports by Application

4.1 Electronic Passports Segment by Application

4.1.1 Adult

4.1.2 Child

4.2 Global Electronic Passports Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Electronic Passports Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Electronic Passports Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Electronic Passports Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Electronic Passports by Application

4.5.2 Europe Electronic Passports by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Passports by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Electronic Passports by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Electronic Passports by Application 5 North America Electronic Passports Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Electronic Passports Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Electronic Passports Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Electronic Passports Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Electronic Passports Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Electronic Passports Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Electronic Passports Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Electronic Passports Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Electronic Passports Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Electronic Passports Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Electronic Passports Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Passports Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Passports Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Passports Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Passports Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Electronic Passports Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Electronic Passports Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Electronic Passports Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Electronic Passports Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Electronic Passports Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Electronic Passports Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Passports Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Passports Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Passports Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Passports Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electronic Passports Business

10.1 Gemalto

10.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

10.1.2 Gemalto Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Gemalto Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Gemalto Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.1.5 Gemalto Recent Developments

10.2 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

10.2.1 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Gemalto Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.2.5 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing Recent Developments

10.3 India Security Press

10.3.1 India Security Press Corporation Information

10.3.2 India Security Press Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 India Security Press Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 India Security Press Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.3.5 India Security Press Recent Developments

10.4 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

10.4.1 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Corporation Information

10.4.2 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.4.5 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Recent Developments

10.5 Bundesdruckerei

10.5.1 Bundesdruckerei Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bundesdruckerei Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Bundesdruckerei Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Bundesdruckerei Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.5.5 Bundesdruckerei Recent Developments

10.6 Japan National Printing Bureau

10.6.1 Japan National Printing Bureau Corporation Information

10.6.2 Japan National Printing Bureau Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Japan National Printing Bureau Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Japan National Printing Bureau Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.6.5 Japan National Printing Bureau Recent Developments

10.7 Goznak

10.7.1 Goznak Corporation Information

10.7.2 Goznak Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Goznak Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Goznak Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.7.5 Goznak Recent Developments

10.8 Casa da Moeda do Brasil

10.8.1 Casa da Moeda do Brasil Corporation Information

10.8.2 Casa da Moeda do Brasil Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Casa da Moeda do Brasil Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Casa da Moeda do Brasil Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.8.5 Casa da Moeda do Brasil Recent Developments

10.9 Canadian Bank Note

10.9.1 Canadian Bank Note Corporation Information

10.9.2 Canadian Bank Note Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Canadian Bank Note Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Canadian Bank Note Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.9.5 Canadian Bank Note Recent Developments

10.10 Royal Mint of Spain

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electronic Passports Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Royal Mint of Spain Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Royal Mint of Spain Recent Developments

10.11 Polish Security Printing Works

10.11.1 Polish Security Printing Works Corporation Information

10.11.2 Polish Security Printing Works Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Polish Security Printing Works Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Polish Security Printing Works Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.11.5 Polish Security Printing Works Recent Developments

10.12 Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

10.12.1 Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Corporation Information

10.12.2 Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.12.5 Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Recent Developments

10.13 Iris Corporation Berhad

10.13.1 Iris Corporation Berhad Corporation Information

10.13.2 Iris Corporation Berhad Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Iris Corporation Berhad Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Iris Corporation Berhad Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.13.5 Iris Corporation Berhad Recent Developments

10.14 Semlex Group

10.14.1 Semlex Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Semlex Group Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Semlex Group Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Semlex Group Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.14.5 Semlex Group Recent Developments

10.15 Veridos

10.15.1 Veridos Corporation Information

10.15.2 Veridos Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Veridos Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Veridos Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.15.5 Veridos Recent Developments

10.16 Morpho

10.16.1 Morpho Corporation Information

10.16.2 Morpho Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Morpho Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Morpho Electronic Passports Products Offered

10.16.5 Morpho Recent Developments 11 Electronic Passports Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electronic Passports Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electronic Passports Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Electronic Passports Industry Trends

11.4.2 Electronic Passports Market Drivers

11.4.3 Electronic Passports Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

