Starter Culture Market Analysis by Region Analysis and Business Development, By 2027

The most common use of starter cultures is for the production of lactic acid from lactose. Starter cultures are essential components in the production of dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, fermented milk, curd, cream, and others. Starter cultures enhance taste and texture, improve shelf life, and control healthy bacterial activity of dairy food and products. As such, the rapidly increasing demand for packaged and frozen dairy products is expected to fuel the growth of the global starter culture market.

The starter culture market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years, and this growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2019-2027, and a CAGR of over 4% through to 2027.

Key Takeaways of Starter Culture Market Study

Europe holds the largest share in the global starter culture market, owing to increasing demand for products containing natural and authentic ingredients without added chemicals, along with high levels of transparency and sustainability from manufacturers.

Shifting preference towards packaged and branded dairy products is propelling the expansion of the Asia Pacific dairy market.

Increasing application of starter cultures in the food & beverage industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global starter culture market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market in the global starter culture market.

By type, the yeast segment of the starter culture market is expected to hold the largest share as well experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By end use, meat and sausages is expected to be the second-largest segment in the global starter culture market.

The animal feed segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the global starter culture market.

“Players in the global starter culture market can gain substantial profits by focusing on dairy manufacturers. Starter cultures are key substances in dairy products; they enhance overall quality and flavor of the products,” says a PMR analyst.

Starter Culture Market: Competitive Landscape

Players in the global starter culture market are focused on increasing their offerings in developing markets such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, and Africa. These developing markets are witnessing an increase in the demand for packaged dairy and beverage products, which creates opportunities for players in the starter culture market.

DuPont’s Nutrition and Health division launched new starter cultures at the 45th Dairy Industry Conference and International Trade Fair in Mumbai, India. Its YO-MIX Curd starter culture series is designed to ensure reliable industrial-scale production of freshly fermented dairy products such as Indian curd, lassi, and buttermilk.

Persistence Market Research, in its upcoming report, offers an impartial analysis of the global starter culture market, presenting historical data (2014-2018) and estimation statistics for the period of 2019-2027. The study offers compelling insights on the starter culture market based on form (powder, liquid), type (bacteria, yeast, mold), and end use (dairy products, meat and sausages, alcoholic beverages, bakery products, animal feed, others), across seven regions.

