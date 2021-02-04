Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market 2021 Global Industry, Size, Share, Development Trends, Growth, Key Players, Regional Statistics, Forecast to 2023

Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market Highlights:

The Global Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market. held a market value of USD 2,103 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.Body contouring is a altering the body part by improving the appearance. It involves the removal or transfer of fat to the body.

Due to increasing prevalence of obesity across the globe many of the companies are in the race to introduce better treatment for obesity. Companies are using a trend of strategic alliance and acquisition to gain the market and minimize the competition in the market.

Additionally, the growing research and development expenditure by the government as well as private sector is likely to contribute to the market growth. As per the data by the Office for National Statistics, in 2016, the gross domestic expenditure on research and development (R&D) was Euro 33.1 billion (USD 35.2 billion) in the UK. However, the high cost of surgery with advanced technologies may hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market Regional Analysis:

On regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global body contouring devices and procedures market owing to the growing R&D budgets by both government as well as commercial pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global body contouring devices and procedures market owing to the presence of strong academic & research base and availability of funding for research in the European countries. Asia Pacific has served an opportunity for developing body contouring market in this region due to increasing demand for the better treatment and devices and increasing prevalence of disease like diabetes and obesity. The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global body contouring devices and procedures market. Moreover, the major market share of the region is expected to be held by the Middle East region owing to the increasing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market Segmentation:

The global body contouring devices and procedures market has been segmented into type, procedure, and end user. By type, the market has been segmented into non-invasive & minimally invasive devices and invasive devices. The non-invasive & minimally invasive devices segment is estimated to hold major market share in the global body contouring devices and procedures market due to the huge investments by major market players for the development of advanced technologies and equipment.

Based on procedure, the market has been segmented into non-surgical skin resurfacing, non-surgical skin tightening, cellulite treatment, liposuction, and others. The market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, research institutes & Organization, and others.

Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global body contouring devices and procedures market are Cynosure, Inc., Alma Lasers, Alleragan, Syneron Medical Ltd, Bausch Health Companies, Inc, Lumenis, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co., Palomar Medical Technologies Inc., Sound Surgical Technologies LLC., Zeltiq Aesthetics, Chromogenex Technologies LTD, UltraShape Ltd, Fotona, Misonix Inc., Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation, Sientra Inc., Invasix Ltd, Erchonia Inc, Lutronic.

