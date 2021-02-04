Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2020 – 2030

The land-locked Dead Sea is the saltiest water body on Earth. As a result, its mud contains a variety of minerals like calcium, potassium, bromide, silicon, iron, sodium, strontium and magnesium, which are beneficial in treatment of a host of health conditions including eczema, arthritis, atopic dermatitis, rheumatism, psoriasis, seborrhea, diabetic foot and acne; it also has other relaxing properties. This makes Dead Sea mud cosmetics a popular skincare choice.

Competition Landscape

The Dead Sea mud cosmetics market landscape is complex. Ahava holds the sole mining rights to mud from the Dead Sea and the company has its own cosmetics arm. As a result, all manufacturers of Dead Sea mud cosmetics products have to reach an understanding with Ahava.

Key players in the Dead Sea mud cosmetics market besides Ahava Cosmetics include Kawar Cosmetics, Daor Cosmetics, Aroma Dead Sea, AVANI Supreme, A. Meshi Cosmetics, Seacret, Aqua Dead Sea, Biscol Group, Ein Gedi Cosmetics, H & B Health and Beauty, Premier Dead Sea and SabonNYC.

The market moves through a combination of partnerships, intensive marketing, product launches, and mergers and acquisitions. Product-type segmentation-wise, it is led by body care products, followed by bathing, facial care and hair care products respectively.

Some Dead Sea mud cosmetics products in the market include Live Fraiche Organic Dead Sea Mud Mask Facial & Body Cleanse, AVANI Supreme Mineral Softening Foot Cream, MB Herbals Dead Sea Mud, Dead Sea Mud Bag, AHAVA Natural Dead Sea Mud for Body, Dead Sea Salt Mud Soap and Natural Elephant Dead Sea Mud Mask.

Manufacturers and vendors have been focussing on intense marketing campaigns regarding the benefits of Dead Sea mud cosmetics in an attempt to increase their reach beyond North America and the Middle East, which have been the market’s traditional strongholds. Their target has mainly been middle and high-income consumers in developing economies.

Considering that offline sales through beauty retailers, pharmacies and supermarkets have dominated the market by a substantial margin, manufacturers have also been increasingly tying up with such outlets and chains, especially in new markets. At the same time, sales through online platforms has also been gaining momentum.

Drivers of the Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market

Increasing awareness about the benefits of Dead Sea mud for the skin, coupled with the increasing demand for natural anti-ageing products has resulted in consumers opting for Dead Sea mud cosmetics despite their relatively higher cost.

Challenges for the Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market

The Dead Sea’s level has been depleting by almost a meter a year as the Jordan River, which feeds the sea, has slowly been drying up. This has significantly raised environmental concerns over the Dead Sea’s ecosystem.

As a result, mud mining has come in the crosshairs of environmental activists in recent years. An Israeli government decision to ban mud mining from the Dead Sea will bring the Dead Sea mud cosmetics industry to a grinding halt.

Impact of Covid-19

Covid-19 pandemic’s economic fallout will be felt by the Dead Sea mud cosmetics market as reduced disposable incomes of consumers may propel them back towards cheaper cosmetic products. This is a severe challenge for the industry as the high raw material cost does not allow Dead Sea cosmetic products to compete with chemical-based cosmetics.

Region-Wise Analysis

North America has been the dominant regional segment for the Dead Sea cosmetics market as a result of targeted marketing campaigns and a high standard of living. Incidentally, Europe has so far not figured high on the market radar despite its high standard of living.

The Middle East is the second largest regional segment for the Dead Sea mud cosmetics market as result of proximity. The East Asian region has been the fastest growing regional segment, followed by South Asia, mainly riding on the back of the growing Chinese, Indian and Southeast Asian nations’ economies.

Segmentation:

The Dead Sea mud cosmetics market can be segmented based on the following:

Products:

Bathing Products

Body Care Products

Facial Care Products

Hair Care Products

End-users:

Women Care Products

Men Care Products

Distribution Channels:

Online Channels

Offline Channels

