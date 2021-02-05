Toothpaste Tablets Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2020 to 2030-Persistence Market Research

Introduction
Single-use plastic is majorly utilized in the packaging of toothpaste tubes worldwide as they are it limits the infection control. Unfortunately, these plastic tubes when discarded end up in landfills and oceans. On a worldwide level, it is estimated that around 1.5 billion toothpaste tubes are discarded. Toothpaste tubes are an efficient solution to this issue.
Toothpaste tables offer several benefits such as recyclable packaging, plastic-free, cruelty-free, vegan friendly, and are widely recommended & sold by dentists & dental hygienists. This makes it highly preferable among consumers. The global toothpaste tablets market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR during the assessment period, 2020-2030.
Toothpaste Tablets Market – Key Trends
The packaging utilized for toothpaste tablets are biodegradable and compostable, besides, it helps in reducing landfilling issues. With growing awareness concerning sustainable packaging solutions, manufacturers are focusing on reducing carbon footprint by building up biodegradable and reusable packaging for these tablets. Additionally, governments across nations are exempting bioplastic resin production from taxes to endorse such sustainability-centered changes.
Accessibility of an extensive variety of innovative packaging solutions would furthermore have a prominent impact on the demand in the global market. For instance, Bites are stored in sustainable glass bottles and dispatched in recyclable packaging, with refills provided in compostable pouches. Additionally, the company recently launched Brush by Bite, a one-of-a-kind bamboo toothbrush manufactured with a naturally antibacterial bamboo handle as well as a detachable head for comfortable travel and the assure of a waste-free future.
Toothpaste Tablets Market – Growth Restraints
While toothpaste tablets are considered as a sustainable alternative as compared to the conventional toothpaste, the conventional ways are yet preferred over the taste. Lesser shelf life and lesser accessibility of toothpaste tablets in the market are a restraining factor during the forecast period. Furthermore, toothpaste tablets are more expensive than regular toothpaste which might further hamper the sales of the global market.
COVID-19 Impact on Toothpaste Tablets Market
On the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global toothpaste tablets market has been receiving a low demand priority, like any other industry. Several manufacturers are operating on only 75% of their usual capacity. However, with the partial relaxation of the worldwide lockdowns, the market is slowing gaining momentum. Moreover, the outbreak has hugely impacted individuals buying preferences to preserve their health and there is a mounting preference towards vegan and sustainable products now more than ever.
