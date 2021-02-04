Precision Farming/Agriculture Market worth $5.8 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Market Viewpoint

In this Precision Farming/Agriculture market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

By Company

Agribotix LLC (U.S.)

Deere & Company (U.S.)

SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Leica Geosystems

Omnistar

Garmin International

Monsanto Company

Farmers Edge (Canada)

Granular (U.S.)

Due to the lasting and enduring spread of Covid-19 pandemic crisis and its devastating inferences on holistic growth trajectory on the global Precision Farming/Agriculture market, the market research team experts have planned specially designed sections in the research report that will provide impact of Covid-19 crisis on businesses and their probable come-back journey. Hence, this research report provides Covid-19 impact of the Precision Farming/Agriculture industry, market impact, consumer buying behavior and forecast and recovery analysis of the global Precision Farming/Agriculture market.

Segment by Type

Global Positioning System

Farmland Information Collection System;

Farmland Remote Sensing Monitoring System;

Farmland Geographic Information System

Agricultural Expert System

Intelligent Agricultural Machinery And Tools System

Environmental Monitoring System

System Integration

Network Management System

Training system

Segment by Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Precision Farming/Agriculture market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Precision Farming/Agriculture market report.

Table of Contents Covered in the Precision Farming/Agriculture Market Report are:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Precision Farming/Agriculture Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Precision Farming/Agriculture Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Precision Farming/Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Precision Farming/Agriculture Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Precision Farming/Agriculture Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Precision Farming/Agriculture Revenue

3.4 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Precision Farming/Agriculture Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Precision Farming/Agriculture Area Served

3.6 Key Players Precision Farming/Agriculture Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Precision Farming/Agriculture Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Precision Farming/Agriculture Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Precision Farming/Agriculture Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

11 Key Players Profiles

10.12.1 Company Details

10.12.2 Business Overview

10.12.3 Precision Farming/Agriculture Introduction

10.12.4 Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

