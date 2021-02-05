Airport Surveillance Radar Market Unit Sales to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future

Airport Surveillance Radar Market: Market Overview

The increasing air traffic and runway incursions needs surveillance system to detect the position of the aircraft to control the air traffic. The runway incursion occurs due to the presence of human, object or any vehicle on the ground which leads to hindrance in landing and takeoffs of aircrafts. So to avoid this movement, airport surveillance radars are placed to detect these objects on runways. Globally, it has been observed that aircrafts have been increasing rapidly which needs the appropriate control systems such as airport surveillance radar to mitigate aviation accidents.

The airport surveillance radar is installed on airports to guide ATC controllers in managing aircraft movements on the runway. With the advancement in space technologies, aviation investors had started to implement satellite-based technologies to improve their air navigation surveillance-related operations. The growing demand for airspace has generated the need for next-generation technologies to make air travel safer, more efficient, and with less effect on the environment.

Airport Surveillance Radar Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing number of airports across the globe and Integration of surveillance radar systems with satellite navigation systems that allow air traffic control operators to track aircraft within airspace more efficiently are driving the growth of airport surveillance radar market. Globally, the investment on airport construction has been growing rapidly which creates new market opportunity for Airport Surveillance Radar to fulfill the demand for airport surveillance.

Complexity in radar subsystem upgrades and budgetary inconveniences are expected to hinder the growth of airport surveillance radar market.

Regional analysis of Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market includes

North America Airport Surveillance Radar Market US Canada

Latin America Airport Surveillance Radar Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Airport Surveillance Radar Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe Airport Surveillance Radar Market Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Airport Surveillance Radar Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Airport Surveillance Radar Market

Middle East and Africa Airport Surveillance Radar Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

