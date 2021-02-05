Reed Sensors Market to Witness Siginficant Incremental Opportunity By 2028

Reed Sensors Market: Introduction

Reed sensors, due to their simple and reliable sensing and actuation capabilities and low cost and zero power requirement for operation, have been witnessing high adoption across the automotive industry, especially in automotive interiors. The expansion of the automotive industry is, thus, expected to impel the adoption of reed sensors in future. However, with the progression of time, high demand for reed sensors from robotics and for automation applications is expected.

Reed Sensors are basic and simple sensors which work through the integration of reed switches with magnets. These are ideally used for sensing and detecting movement, metal detection and liquid level and flow measurement.

Reed Sensors have witnessed considerable traction in the past four years and furthermore, are expected to exhibit considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

Reed Sensors Market: Market Dynamics

Increase in the application and adoption of reed sensors has been witnessed across automotive and consumer electronics market. This, thus, is expected to be a key driver for the global reed sensors market. Besides this, owing to the enhanced features associated with reed sensors, such as low operating power and energy consumption, robust design (making reed sensors ideal for harsh environments), long life, high speed operation and compact design, considerable demand for reed sensors is being witnessed at present. This, furthermore, is, thus, expected to assist the growth of the global reed sensors market, in terms of value.

However, presence of various other comparatively more precise and compact sensors in the market will create a challenge for the growth of the global reed sensors market, in terms of value.

Reed Sensors Market: Segmentation

The global Reed Sensors market can be segmented on the basis of type, mount type, sensor size and application.

Segmentation of Reed Sensors market by type:

On the basis of type, the reed sensors market can be segmented into:

Normally Open (Form A) Reed Sensors

Normally Closed (Form B) Reed Sensors

Segmentation of Reed Sensors market by mount type:

On the basis of mount type, the reed sensors market can be segmented into:

Surface Mount Reed Sensors

Thread Mount Reed Sensors

Screw Mount Reed Sensors

Segmentation of Reed Sensors market by size:

On the basis of size, the reed sensors market can be segmented into:

Below 8 mm

9 mm to 14 mm

Above 15 mm

Segmentation of Reed Sensors market by application:

On the basis of application, the reed sensors market can be segmented into:

Position Sensing

Pulse Counting

Coil Application

Temperature Sensing

Segmentation for Reed Sensors market by vertical:

On the basis of vertical, the reed sensors market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics

Consumer Electronics

Robotics

Others

Reed Sensors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the reed sensors market are Standex Electronics, Inc., Littelfuse, Inc., HSI Sensing, PIC GmbH, COTO TECHNOLOGY, Altech Corporation, KEMET Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and various others.

Reed Sensors Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the reed sensors market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific (including China and Japan) is expected to dominate the global reed sensors market during the forecast period owing to the high presence of various reed sensor manufacturers and growing areas of application of reed sensors in the region. North America and Europe are expected to follow Asia Pacific region in the global reed sensors market. The China Reed Sensors market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of automation and presence of high semiconductor and electronic manufacturing industries in the region. Besides this, Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period in the global reed sensors market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global market segments

Global market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for market

Global market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in market

Technology

Value Chain

Global market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Global Reed Sensors market includes

North America market U.S. Canada

Latin America market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan market

China market

Middle East and Africa market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

