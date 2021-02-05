Hummus Market 2020: Industry Review, Research, Statistics and Growth

Market Overview

Hummus is a popular Levantine or Egyptian food spread made of cooked, mashed chickpeas, beans, blended with a variety of toppings such as Olive Oil, Tahini, Lemon Juice and Garlic etc. Hummus enjoys wide acceptance in regions of Middle East and North Africa and has spread to other regions of the globe.

Growing popularity aided by globalization, diaspora spread and the tradition of hummus are aiding the market to a high growth. Hummus has enjoyed average global consumption growth rates of 8.8 % during the last decade. The rising income and lifestyle changes, growing quick service restaurants network, advent of food services web apps, urbanization, growing awareness of healthy foods, developments of global air conditioned supply chains and trucking are other driver of the market. Increasing preference for artisanal food products, development of newer flavors and growing number of high end restaurants, are aiding the growth of the market. Popularity of hummus is also in part to its being made of ingredients which follow Jewish dietary laws, and it can be combined with both meat and vegetarian meals.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1585

Negative effects such as changes in the texture due to refrigeration, transport are the greatest restraint on the market. Value addition is the best strategy in the market. Fluctuations in the price of raw materials and the lack of trading consensus for agriculture products has resulted in seasonal inflation of chick peas, soy, lentils, lemon, garlic, edible oil etc.

Major Key Players

The key market players in the global Hummus Market are Sabra, Tribe Hummus, Haliburton, Marzetti, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Inc. Athenos and others.

Related Report Link:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fruit-juices-and-nectars-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-significant-rate-of-525-from-2020-to-2024-2021-01-21?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/carrageenan-market-is-projected-to-be-valued-at-usd-12502-million-by-the-end-of-2024-2021-01-21?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/controlled-release-fertilizers-market-is-estimated-to-reach-usd-309-billion-during-forecast-period-2020-to-2027-2021-01-21?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/frozen-yogurt-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-significant-rate-of-45-from-2020-to-2024-2021-01-21?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fruits-and-vegetables-ingredients-market-is-projected-to-register-a-growth-rate-of-512-from-2020-to-2024-2021-01-21?tesla=y