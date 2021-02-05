Plant Growth Regulators Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

By product type, the global plant growth regulators market has been classified as auxins, gibberellins, ethylene, cytokinins, abscisic acid, and others. The cytokinins segment is anticipated to gain major share in the global plant growth regulators market due to ability to delay leaf senescence. However, the gibberellins segment is anticipated to project a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to its increasing use in horticulture.

