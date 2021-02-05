Seeds Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

The global seeds market has been segregated, by category, into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to garner major share in the global seeds market owing to the huge availability of conventional seeds. However, the organic segment is anticipated to project a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising inclination of consumers towards organic products.

