Dietary Fiber Market Research Report by Source, Fiber Component

Market Analysis

Dietary fiber is essential in regulating the digestive system, and blood sugar. Dietary fiber is also linked to weight loss; this is due to the feeling of fullness associated with consumption of fiber. Rising health consciousness of consumers and increase in lifestyles diseases has driven the demand for high fiber foods and supplements.

The global dietary fiber market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023, according to Market Research Future’s latest report. The increase in demand for products catering to digestive health is a key factor which is predicted to drive high demand for dietary fiber products. Additionally, the geriatric demographic has been found to be the largest consumer group to consume fiber products for digestive and overall health thus driving demand and in turn growth of the dietary fiber market.

The functional food & beverage market is expected to witness a high demand during the forecast period. With dietary fiber being a popular addition to functional food, the growth of the functional food market will proportionally increase the growth of the dietary fiber market.

Challenges this market faces include the high cost of research & development associated with the manufacturing of dietary fiber. However, the demand for dietary fiber products is not likely to reduce anytime soon, thus mitigating this challenge to a great extent as R&D is necessary to further the market.

Industry Key Players

Prominent players that have been profiled in the report include Roquette, Sudzucker AG Company, Hubei Cheng Konjac Industry Development Co. Ltd., Nexira, Cargill, B&D Nutritional Ingredients, Fibersol, Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology Pvt Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company and Ingredion.

