Global Radiation Protection Apparels Market 2021 by manufacturers, Demand, application, and region 2023

Radiation Protection Apparels Market Research Report: by Product Type (Aprons, Gloves, Head Shields, Thyroid Shields, Others), Material (Lead Free, Lead-based, Light Weight Lead Composite, Others), and End User- Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights

It is estimated that the global Radiation Protection Apparels Market is expected to register a market value of USD 473 million in 2017, with a CAGR ~ 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Several factors such as increase in strict safety regulations by various government agencies such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and increase in the number of medical imaging processes are luring the growth of the market. However, high price of apparels, and detrimental effect of aprons on the health of the wearer are some of the factors curbing the growth of this market.

The global radiation protection apparels market is currently dominated by many market players. The major players in the market are involved in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in May 2015, Ansell Limited acquired Microgard, a protective clothing manufacturer. With this acquisition, the company aims to increase its product portfolio and expand its geographical presence.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global radiation protection apparels market are Kiran, Ultraray, Scanflex medical AB, MAVIG GmbH, Barrier Technologies, Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., CABLAS S.R.L, Lite Tech, Inc., Protech Medical, Rego X-ray GmbH, Shielding International, Inc., and Teijin Limited.

Segmentation

The global radiation protection apparels market has been segmented into product type, material, and end user.

The market, based on product type, has been segmented into aprons, gloves, head shields, thyroid shields, and others.

The market, by material, has been segmented into lead free, lead-based, light weight lead composite, and others.

The market, by end user has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global radiation protection apparels market during the forecast period owing to the presence of regulatory mandates. In addition, proactive government initiatives to spread awareness about the benefits of radiation protection apparel among the masses have supplemented the market growth. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global radiation protection apparels market. The market growth in this region is because of the presence of a well-established healthcare system and increase in reimbursement policies. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the market due to the improved healthcare infrastructure in the region. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global radiation protection apparels market.

