Paranasal Sinus Cancer Market 2021 Global Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

Paranasal Sinus Cancer Research Report: by Diagnosis (Medical history and physical examination, Imaging tests), by Treatment (radiotherapy, chemotherapy), by End User (Hospital & Clinics, cancer treatment & research center) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights

Sinusitis is irritation of the paranasal sinuses due to bacterial, viral, or fungal infections or allergic reactions. Major symptoms include congestion and nasal obstruction, purulent rhinorrhea, and facial pain or pressure in some cases headache, and/or fever. The rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of rare cancers, and technological advancement in cancer treatment are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7514

According to a report published by American Cancer Society in 2017, cancer will lead to the death of about 1,450 people in 2018. Additionally, the rising healthcare expenditure is likely to boost the market growth. On the other hand, high-cost of treatment and stringent government regulations for product approval may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global paranasal sinus cancer market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in June 2018, Eli Lilly acquired ARMO Biosciences for USD 1.6 billion to expand its oncology portfolio. With this acquisition, Eli Lilly will get a strong support for its immune-oncology program.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Paranasal Sinus Cancer Market are AbbVie, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Novartis AG, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, G E Healthcare, Agilent Technologies Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Bayer AG.

Segmentation

The global paranasal sinus cancer market has been segmented into diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

The market, by diagnosis, has been segmented into medical history and physical examination, imaging tests, biopsy, and others. Imaging tests segment is further sub segmented into X-rays, CT (computed tomography) scan, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan, PET (positron emission tomography) scan. Biopsy segment is further sub segmented fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy and incisional and excisional biopsies.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

The market, by end user, has been segmented into hospital & clinics, cancer treatment & research center, research laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global paranasal sinus cancer market during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established healthcare system, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing incidences of rare & chronic diseases. According to a report published by American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), in January 2018, 60% people are diagnosed with cancer at the regional or distant stage. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector coupled with the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to growing disposable income, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global paranasal sinus cancer market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the rising expenditure for the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure.

For More See Healthcare Related Reports:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/north-america-cannabis-market-overview-with-detailed-analysis-competitive-landscape-future-growth-and-forecast-to-2021-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/air-condition-market-size-share-trends-company-profile-future-scope-analysis-forecast-2027-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wall-bed-market-size-growth-demand-opportunities-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/juicer-market-driven-by-growing-demand-from-residential-consumers-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gene-expression-analysis-market-detailed-segmentation-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gene-expression-analysis-market-massive-growth-by-latest-developments-technology-usage-size-and-key-drivers-trends-by-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-pharmacy-benefit-management-services-market-growth-competitive-landscape-future-trends-size-projection-key-insights-and-industry-dynamics-by-2024-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automatic-pill-dispenser-market-size-2020-industry-share-at-a-cagr-of-73-covid-19-impact-analysis-swot-analysis-top-companies-growth-statistics-data-upcoming-trends-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/infusion-pumps-market-swot-analysis-latest-trends-growth-outlook-share-value-and-covid-19-impact-by-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/throat-lozenges-market-size-worth-usd-6000-million-42-cagr-by-2023-2021-01-05

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR) enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]