B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Overview, Top Companies, Region, Application and Global Forecast by 2027|YY, Twitch, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), Momo

The global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research's latest publication, titled "[B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Research Report During 2021-2027]", offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Research Report: Kuaishou, YY, Twitch, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), Momo, Douyu, ByteDance, YouTube, Inke, Huajiao, Yizhibo (Weibo), Twitter (Periscope), Uplive, Mixer, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Vimeo (Livestream), Bilibili

B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market: Segmentation:

by Revenue Sources, Advertising, Donations & Virtual Gifts, Membership & Subscriptions, Others, by Content, Music, Dancing and Talk Shows, Games, Dating Shows, Outdoor Activities and Sports, Others

On the basis of applications, global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market can be segmented as:

Network Education, Shopping or Marketing, Entertainment

Regions Covered in the Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market.

The market share of the global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform market.

TOC

1 Market Overview of B2C Live Streaming Video Platform

1.1 B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Overview

1.1.1 B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Advertising

2.5 Donations & Virtual Gifts

2.6 Membership & Subscriptions

2.7 Others 3 B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Network Education

3.5 Shopping or Marketing

3.6 Entertainment 4 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in B2C Live Streaming Video Platform as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market

4.4 Global Top Players B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Kuaishou

5.1.1 Kuaishou Profile

5.1.2 Kuaishou Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Kuaishou Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Kuaishou Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Kuaishou Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 YY

5.2.1 YY Profile

5.2.2 YY Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 YY Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 YY Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 YY Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Twitch

5.5.1 Twitch Profile

5.3.2 Twitch Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Twitch Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Twitch Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 Tencent Music Entertainment (TME)

5.4.1 Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) Profile

5.4.2 Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 Momo

5.5.1 Momo Profile

5.5.2 Momo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Momo Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Momo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Momo Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 Douyu

5.6.1 Douyu Profile

5.6.2 Douyu Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Douyu Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Douyu Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Douyu Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 ByteDance

5.7.1 ByteDance Profile

5.7.2 ByteDance Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 ByteDance Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ByteDance Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 ByteDance Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 YouTube

5.8.1 YouTube Profile

5.8.2 YouTube Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 YouTube Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 YouTube Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 YouTube Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 Inke

5.9.1 Inke Profile

5.9.2 Inke Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Inke Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Inke Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Inke Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 Huajiao

5.10.1 Huajiao Profile

5.10.2 Huajiao Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Huajiao Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Huajiao Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Huajiao Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.11 Yizhibo (Weibo)

5.11.1 Yizhibo (Weibo) Profile

5.11.2 Yizhibo (Weibo) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Yizhibo (Weibo) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Yizhibo (Weibo) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Yizhibo (Weibo) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.12 Twitter (Periscope)

5.12.1 Twitter (Periscope) Profile

5.12.2 Twitter (Periscope) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Twitter (Periscope) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Twitter (Periscope) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Twitter (Periscope) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.13 Uplive

5.13.1 Uplive Profile

5.13.2 Uplive Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Uplive Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Uplive Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Uplive Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.14 Mixer

5.14.1 Mixer Profile

5.14.2 Mixer Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Mixer Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Mixer Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Mixer Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.15 Facebook

5.15.1 Facebook Profile

5.15.2 Facebook Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Facebook Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Facebook Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Facebook Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.16 Instagram

5.16.1 Instagram Profile

5.16.2 Instagram Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Instagram Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Instagram Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Instagram Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Snapchat

5.17.1 Snapchat Profile

5.17.2 Snapchat Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Snapchat Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Snapchat Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Snapchat Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.18 Vimeo (Livestream)

5.18.1 Vimeo (Livestream) Profile

5.18.2 Vimeo (Livestream) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Vimeo (Livestream) Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Vimeo (Livestream) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Vimeo (Livestream) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.19 Bilibili

5.19.1 Bilibili Profile

5.19.2 Bilibili Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Bilibili Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Bilibili Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Bilibili Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19 6 North America B2C Live Streaming Video Platform by Players and by Application

6.1 North America B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe B2C Live Streaming Video Platform by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China B2C Live Streaming Video Platform by Players and by Application

8.1 China B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific B2C Live Streaming Video Platform by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America B2C Live Streaming Video Platform by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa B2C Live Streaming Video Platform by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 B2C Live Streaming Video Platform Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

