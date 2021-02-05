Beauty Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR 7.8 % By 2023 | Industry Analysis, Growth Rate, Size Estimation, Top Company Profiles

Beauty Devices Market Highlights

Beauty devices are the products and services which help in improving appearance of a person. These devices have various benefits as they are convenient to use and portable. The beauty devices help in cleansing the skin, and are also treat the aging-related problems such as wrinkles, acne, scars, spots and hair loss. The beauty products include hair removal devices, hair growth devices, hair styling devices, light/led, cellulite reduction devices, acne removal devices photo rejuvenation therapy devices and others.

Beauty devices are attracting high attention of market, since the innovative technology is developing in almost every aspect of life. These beauty devices are accepted by the consumers. However, the presence of substitute with lower price and side-effects from beauty devices may hamper the upside move of the market over the review period.

The global beauty devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Beauty Devices Market Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global beauty devices market owing to the presence of huge patient with PCOS, rising genetic population, and increasing research & development support from government. With the increasing in product demands, beauty devices players are shaping up their products and sales accordingly and it is imperative for existing marketers and new entrants to focus more on new and advanced technology for beauty devices.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global beauty devices market as result of increasing prevalence of skin and hair related problems, increasing aging population, and rising awareness about beauty devices. Moreover, the growing public awareness about beauty devices likely to boost the European market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing beauty devices market across the globe, owing to increasing popularity of beauty devices treatments and rapid development in new technology. It’s clear that we are living in the gadget generation. In recent years, beauty related technologies such as, wrinkle eraser has made a leap from clinics or salons to homes. The study points show that the market in China and India are particularly growing fast due to increasing disposable incomes and high population size.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share of the global market due to presence of alternative low-priced beauty devices.

Beauty Devices Market Segmentation

The global beauty devices market is segmented on the basis of types, by application, and by end user. On the basis of type, it is segmented into hair care, skin care, oral care, and others. Furthermore hair care segmented in to hair removal devices, hair growth devices, hair styling devices, and others and skin care segmented into light/led and photo rejuvenation therapy devices, cellulite reduction devices, acne removal devices, and others. On the basis of application, it is segmented into commercial purpose and others. Furthermore commercial purpose segmented into salon/spas, hospitals/clinics, and others. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into professional and personalized.

Beauty Devices Market Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are L’Oreal S.A., Nu Skin Enterprises, Panasonic Corporation, Syneron Medical Ltd, Home Skinovations Ltd, TRIA Beauty Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, PhotoMedex Inc, Tria Beauty Inc.

