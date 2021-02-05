Demand on Airway Management Market Size, share and Regional Growth

Pune, India, October 2019, MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future has published a Half-Cooked Research Report on the Global Airway Management Market.

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Airway Management Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and is predicted to value USD 1,764.47 Million in 2025.

Airway management plays an essential role in complex conditions. These devices and procedures are used for providing ventilation to the patients during surgical procedures, respiratory emergencies, and other medical procedures. For instance, lung cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide, with the estimated number of deaths caused by it in the year 2018 was approximately 9.6 million. Airway management has benefits that can resolve complications that may arise during the treatment of lung cancer and related disorders.

However, the low compatibility of airway management devices with patients is likely to hamper the growth of the global airway management market during the forecast period.

Several market players currently dominate the global airway management market. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing awareness about advanced airway management procedures. The Americas has been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market being further divided into the US and Canada.

The airway management market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the fastest-growing market share owing to the increasing geriatric population and the rising adoption of technological advancements in developing regions. The European airway management market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The airway management market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The global airway management market has been segmented based on product type, application, and end user.

The market, based on product type, has been divided into supraglottic, infra-glottic, laryngoscopes, accessories, anesthesia masks, and others. The supraglottic segment is likely to hold the maximum market share in the global airway management market. Supraglottic are further segmented into laryngeal mask, nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, others.

On the basis of application, the global airway management market is segmented into general anesthesia, respiratory care, surgery, others. The end user segment of the market consists of surgical centers, hospitals, others. The hospital segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as these centers are primary locations for the utilization of airway management products and services. As hospitals are primary medical facilities that use airway management devices and services the most. These products and services are used for patients undergoing surgeries, affected by respiratory emergencies and throat-related complications.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global airway management market are Vyaire Medical(US), Vbm Medizintechnik Gmbh (Germany), Roper Technologies (US) (Verathon Inc.), Sourcemark (US), Salter Labs (US), Ambu A/S. (Denmark), Intersurgical Inc (UK), Medtronic (Ireland), Smiths Group PLC (UK) (Smiths Medical), Teleflex Incorporated (US), and Sunmed (US).

