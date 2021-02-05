The Global Automotive Alternator Market Growth with 5.5% of CAGR is Driven by Increasing Usage of electrical power in the Cars, Find MRFR

Market Insights

The analysts of Market Research Future have published a report on the global automotive alternator market stating that the market will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the year 2022.

The current trend of consumer’s inclusion towards electrification and connectivity has encouraged the global automotive alternator market significantly. In the latest, automakers are striving to develop smart and energy efficient cars. As a result of which, the recent of the latest car modifications have electronic features, requiring to upgrade the alternator system for efficient allocation of power.

Overall, the automotive alternator is used to charge the automotive battery that supplies power to the electric and electronic components of a vehicle. The electronic components are known to be as internal fighting, dashboard controls, anti-lock braking systems, air conditioning, and external lighting.

Global Automotive Alternator Market Drivers & Trends

According to the report, one crucial driver in market is growing preference of electrical power in the cars especially in emerging countries. While the increasing global demand for vehicles has also significantly contributed in the growth of automotive alternator market. Also, with the increase in adoption of electrical vehicles due to various environmental issues such as spreading of carbon dioxide emissions causing air pollution and others is expected to increase the demand for automotive alternator market.

Moving forward, the advantageous aspects of automotive alternator also helps the market to rise consistently with different off-roads and emergency vehicles. To this, the rise of high output alternators is expected to bring opportunities to the market as it brings a lot of advantages than the traditional alternators.

Furthermore, another major factor that is taking the global automotive alternator market to rising level the rising manufacturer of passenger vehicles. The world of automotive alternator is also fueled by rapid urbanization and industrialization, enhanced standard of living and high disposable income of people have all contributed collectively towards the automotive alternator market to grow profoundly in the years to come. In addition, the launch of eco-friendly electric vehicles solutions has become a strong impact that is bolstering the demand of automotive alternators in the years to come.

On the flip side, the market is challenged by a few factors which is noted to be research and development work on hybrid vehicles have not required with the services of separate alternators. This is projected to restrain the growth of the market somehow in the current time.

Global Automotive Alternator Market Segmentation

In the reports of MRFR, the global automotive alternator market has been segmented into type and vehicle type.

By the mode of type, the market has been segmented as single phase and three phases.

By the mode of vehicle type, the market has been segmented as commercial and passenger.

Global Automotive Alternator Market: Regional Outlook

Taking geographical segmentations into consideration, the global market for automotive alternator has covered the major regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The report points out that among them, Asia Pacific region holds the major share of the market. Countries such as Chine, India, and South Korea have profoundly contributed to the market share owing to government initiative in FDIs doe international automotive players, increasing disposable income of people and increasing buying potential is expected to drive the automotive alternator market in the years to come.

Next comes the European region, which is also witnessing the maximum growth in the market owing to the presence of biggest automotive players in the region.

Key Players

The key players of global automotive alternator market report include Valeo, Denso, Bosch, Remy, ISKRA, Mando, Mitsubishi, Hitachi Automotive, Magneti Marelli, Motorcar Parts of America, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., and Lucas Electrical.

