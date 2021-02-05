Widening Awareness On Safety Issues Is Propelling The Automotive Head-Up Display (Hud) Market At A Whooping CAGR Of 22%: Reports MRFR

Summary

Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Windshield and Combiner HUD), Technology (Augmented Reality and Conventional HUD), Display Mode (In-Car and On-Board), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion (ICE and Electric Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)– Forecast till 2025

Automotive Head-Up Display Market Analysis

The global automotive head-up display (hud) market is dignified to grow at a whopping CAGR of 22% and is expected to reach on the same position by 2022, reveals Market Research Future in its reports. The factors such as widening awareness about passenger and vehicle safety, the convenience offered by satellite navigation technology are propelling the market growth in the forecast period.

Head-up displays in automobiles are a fast-evolving concept that takes root in the automotive head-up display (hud) market. They evolve displaying screen-less information without requiring the driver to look away from the road. It also offers speedometer, tachometer and navigation system displays. Furthermore, this report encompasses the market’s analysis, valuable insights, factors driving market growth, competitive analysis and regional distribution.

Factors Driving Market Growth

The growth of global automotive head-up display (hud) market can be accredited to the widening awareness for safety features among the millennium population. Also, the growth of luxury cars from Audi, BMW, Nissan, Mercedes, Volvo, etc. is another critical factor for the growth of global automotive head-up display (hud) market by the housing of HUD that displays essential information such as speed and navigation directions conveniently. Also, these automotive HUD displays, however, helps in reducing accidents by eliminating the distraction mainly caused by unwanted directions.

Additionally, heap in demands for owning an electric vehicle is also expected to complement the automotive head-up display (hud) market in favorable prospects. Increasing electrification of automobiles is also one key factor that created a new market approach for automotive head-up displays. In the future, the incorporation of hybrid cars will further ignite the market growth in tremendous ways, popping more opportunities in safety regards to the drivers.

However, the high costing of HUD windshield is one restraining factor for the market to grow. On the same time, new technologies are developing hurriedly in the sector which resultantly, has introduced comprehensive voice-operated head-up display systems catering the best of functions. These have also aided to the growth of the automotive head-up display (hud) market in recent times and is expected to garner it in the years to come.

Market Segmentation: Automotive Head-Up Display

The global automotive head-up display (hud) market is segmented based on HUD type, application, and region.

By mode of HUD type, the market has segments as windshield and combiner

By mode of application, the market has segments as premium cars, luxury cars, and mid-segment cars.

Automotive head-up display (hud) market: Regional Analysis

The global automotive head-up display (hud) market has been segmented in the regions of North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa and the rest of the world.

Of these, Asia-Pacific is the leading market and is anticipated to surge with a higher CAGR with due to increased adoption of automotive HUD displays in mid-segment cars. This is helping the market to grow in the region.

Whereas in North America, the market has boosted from past years due to stringent safety norms with interest to drivers, an increase in the demand of automobiles with advanced technology.

Market Key Players

MRFR’s analysis of the market covers market players such as Continental AG (Germany), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) and BAE Systems (U.K.) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Industry News

February 2018: BAE to supply UAE armed forces aircraft with head-up displays.

March 2018: Refreshed Mazda 6 sedan showcased with an advanced head-up display.

