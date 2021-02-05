Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced the launch of a new research report on the global pemphigus vulgaris market. The report uses detailed information about the market’s present and past movement to present valid forecasts about the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period (2018-2027). According to the report, the global pemphigus vulgaris market was valued at USD 289.3 million in 2017 and is likely to rise to a valuation of USD 677.99 million by 2027 at an 8% CAGR through the forecast period.

Pemphigus vulgaris is a type of autoimmune disease, and the most common among the pemphigus group diseases. Pemphigus vulgaris is the most common type of pemphigus disease in the United States and has an incidence of 0.5-3.2 per 100,000 worldwide. Autoimmune diseases can be deadly for this reason. Until the discovery of immunosuppressants and corticosteroids, many autoimmune diseases had a much higher rate of mortality than at present. The introduction of modern medicine and early diagnostic procedures has had a major impact on the mortality of the disease, thus driving the global pemphigus vulgaris market.

On the other hand, the potential hazards of pemphigus vulgaris medication can be a major restraint against the global pemphigus vulgaris market. While corticosteroids and immunosuppressants are powerful medications that are highly effective in treating pemphigus vulgaris, they are also highly bioactive compounds that can have other effects in the body. The use of corticosteroids, in particular, has been linked with an increased risk of osteoporosis, diabetes, increased weight, abnormal liver function, cataracts, myopathy, and fungal and viral infections.

Segmentation

The global pemphigus vulgaris market is segmented on the basis of treatment, route of administration, end-use, and region.

By treatment type, the pemphigus vulgaris market is segmented into corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, biological therapies, and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy. Immunosuppressants hold a dominant 31% share in the global pemphigus vulgaris market, followed by corticosteroids with 28.6%, and are likely to remain the major treatment type over the forecast period due to their high effectiveness.

