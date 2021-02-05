Ferro Alloy Market, Business Opportunities, Leading Players, COVID-19 Overview, Industry Statistics, Revenue and Future Investments 2025

Ferro Alloys Market Analysis

The global ferro alloys market is progressing towards a positive direction and is anticipated to touch USD 59.4 billion at 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period (2016-2022). This market is witnessing a noteworthy growth due to the growing application of ferro alloys in various industries including metallurgy, cutlery, automobile bodies, road rails and others. Also called the alloy of iron metal, ferro alloys have one or above chemical additives that are added to molten iron to make steel. It serves a vital function in the steelmaking’s overall process by improving the iron metal’s general properties. Steel making is a key consumer of ferro alloys which consumes a major part of the complete ferroalloys that is produced across the world. The chief function of ferro alloy is in improving the resistance to oxidation, erosion, to other chemical reactions and also resistance to tensile especially in high temperature. The most common and primary using ferro alloys are created with silicon, manganese and chromium. Generally, ferro alloys possess lower melting range compared to the pure elements. In fact, it can be more readily incorporated in molten steel. It is added with liquid steel for attaining a definite chemical composition along with offering properties required for making specific products. Ferro alloys are used in almost every steel including tool, electrical, alloy, stainless, plain carbon and others.

These include growing need of steel in different industrial applications, stringent rules laid down by the government for pollution control, increased production of ferro alloys, recovering steel industry with new exporters offering affordable raw materials, modern technology in ferro alloys production and rising consumption of ferro alloys across the world. On the contrary, increasing fuel prices and high consumption of energy during production may hamper the ferro alloys market growth during the forecast period.

Ferro Alloys Market Segmentation

As per MRFR report, the global ferro alloys market is segmented on the basis of types and application.

Based on types, it is segmented into ferrovanadium, ferrotungsten, ferrotitanium, ferrosilicon, ferronickel, ferromolybdenum, ferromanganese, ferrochromium and others. Of these, the ferromanganese segment will have the maximum share in the ferro alloys market.

Based on applications, the ferro alloys market is segmented into metallurgy, cutlery, automobile bodies, road rails and others.

Ferro Alloys Market Regional Analysis

Based on region, the ferro alloys market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Of these, the APAC region will lead the ferro alloys market. China is the largest consumer and producer of ferro alloys that dominates this market segment. Rising demand from auto industries and rapid industrialization is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Besides, the growing demand for metallurgy, cutlery, automobile bodies, road rails in Japan, Australia and India has boosted the demand of this market. Europe holds the second largest share owing to the growing demand in different industrial applications which is followed by North America and Middle East. The ferro alloys market in the Rest of the World is poised to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the ferro alloys market include Anyang Mingrui Inductry Co., Ltd (China), Felman Production LLC (US), Eramet Marietta Inc. (US), Vietnam Youngsun Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd (China), Chengdu Huarui Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Atc Alloys Limited (Australia), Georgian American Alloys, Inc. (US), FACOR Group (India), Maithan Alloys Ltd (India), and Tata Steel India (India).

