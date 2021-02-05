PVB Interlayers Market| Industry Shares, Opportunities, Development Status, Key Findings and Growth Forecast to 2025

Market Synopsis

The Global PVB Interlayers Market was valued at USD 3 billion in 2018 and is expected to cross USD 5 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

This growth comes as a direct result of the growth of the automotive industry, the increasing global demand for renewable sources of energy, and rapid urbanization in developing countries leading to a construction boom. These factors, coupled with the excellent adhesive and protective qualities and transparency provided by PVB interlayers, shall ensure market growth during the forecast period.

Market USP

Cost-effective utility in photovoltaic cells and widespread use in the manufacturing of safety glass for the automotive industry.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pvb-interlayers-market-8193

Segmentation

By Type

Structural PVB Interlayer: Used when rigidity and integrity of the adhesive qualities of PVB are a must. Structural PVB interlayers are used in safety glass in high-rise buildings and other construction applications. The segment is expected to showcase the higher growth rate in developing countries with rapid urbanization.

Standard PVB Interlayer: The segment accounting for the majority of the market share can be attributed to the wide use of standard PVB interlayers in the automotive industry and in the fast-expanding photovoltaic cell industry.

By Application

Automotive: The largest segment due to the increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, the demand for PVB interlayers in the automotive industry is high. The strength and UV-reflecting properties of safety glass reinforced with PVB interlayers have led to widespread use in automobile production. The segment is expected to showcase growth in major car manufacturing hubs such as China, Japan, the US, and Germany.

Construction: The growth of the construction industry and increasing development of multi-story buildings is fueling the demand for safety glass, a key component of which is PVB interlayers.

Photovoltaic Cells: The fastest-growing segment due to the global increase in demand for renewable energy, especially in developing countries with a focus on reducing dependence on fossil fuel. The segment is expected to register growth in China, India, and Saudi Arabia.

By Region

North America: Market growth is driven by the demand for alternative sources of energy.

Europe: A well-established market.

Asia-Pacific: The largest and fastest-growing regional market.

Latin America: A small but growing automotive industry is fueling the demand for PVB interlayers in Latin America.

Middle East & Africa: Availability of the maximum number of sunshine hours is fueling the demand for photovoltaic cells.

Read more news at: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/elastomers-market-comprehensive-research-study-development-status-opportunities-future-plans-competitive-landscape-and-growth-by-forecast-2025-2021-01-19

Read more news at: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/polymeric-surfactants-market-share-growth-trends-demand-industry-analysis-key-player-profile-and-regional-outlook-by-2025-2021-01-19

Read more news at: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/metal-nanoparticle-market-size-share-growth-trends-and-regional-outlook-by-2025-2021-01-19

Read more news at: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/modified-alkyd-resin-market-demand-size-share-growth-trends-industry-analysis-key-player-profile-and-regional-outlook-by-2025-2021-01-19

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]