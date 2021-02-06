Extensive Research Driving The Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market

Medical ultrasound refers to a technology that uses high frequency sound wave to produce diagnostic images. Medical ultrasound is also known as sonography. Medical ultrasound is a non-invasive and safe procedure for examination of body parts such as the heart, organ and blood vessel in the abdomen and joints.

Medical ultrasound uses non ionizing radiation and has greater sensitivity compare to other clinical examination. Medical ultrasound images are taken with the help of ultrasound gel. Ultrasound gels are conductive medium used by technicians and physicians before diagnosis of patient for clear diagnostics images. Medical ultrasound displays its output in various form such as audio, visual and graphics.

Musculoskeletal, thyroid and scrotal ultrasound are some other procedure used to diagnose diseases. Medical ultrasound is performed by technologist with the help of ultrasound machines. Transducer probe, central processing unit, disk storage device are some important parts of the ultrasound machines.

Medical ultrasounds are used in case of abdominal, cardiac, maternity, gynaecological and urological examinations. Medical ultrasound is also used in breast and small tissues examinations. Sonar device is most commonly used ultrasound equipment.

Some of the medical applications of ultrasound are foetal monitoring, diagnostic imaging and blood flow management. Medical ultrasound imaging is also used in medicine as it provides guidelines to doctors through precise medical procedures. Ultrasound is less expensive as compares to other surgical procedure.

North America followed by Europe is dominating the global medical ultrasound equipment market due to increasing numbers of diagnostic imaging centres and increasing adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems.

Asia is expected to be the fastest growing market due to modernization in healthcare infrastructure and rising prevalence of diseases. Japan is dominating the Asian medical ultrasound equipment market due to availability of technologically advanced manufacturers such as Toshiba and Hitachi.

In recent time there is increased use of medical ultrasound equipments due to rising demand for point-of-care testing and increasing number of diagnostic procedures. Rise in patient’s awareness, rising demand for non-invasive solution and technological advancements are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global medical ultrasound equipment market.

In addition, rising demand for better diagnostic treatment is also fuelling the growth of the global medical ultrasound equipment market. However, risk of high radiation and high cost of medical imaging are some major factors restraining the growth of the global medical ultrasound equipment market. In addition, safety and security of patient’s information is also restraining the growth of the global medical ultrasound equipment market.

Emergence of Portable and hand held ultrasound system would develop opportunity for the global medical ultrasound equipment market. However, increasing adoption of refurbished imaging system could lead a challenge for the global medical ultrasound equipment market.

Increasing use of 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging and increasing adoption of ultrasound imaging in the field of cardiology, oncology and emergency medicine are some of the trends for the global medical ultrasound equipment market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global medical ultrasound equipment market are Agfa-Gevaert NV, GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Toshiba Medical System Corporation, Philips Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare.

