Vinyl Surface Coatings Market – Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2021-2031

Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Overview

Vinyl surface coatings are based primarily on vinyl acetate–based latexes that are used in architectural coatings, and solvent-based copolymers of vinyl acetate and vinyl chloride. The latexes are used mainly to make architectural (decorative) coatings. Vinyl surface coating is a thin layer of protective covering substance, deposited or applied on the surface of an object, mainly to improve its properties and create a protective barrier against surface deterioration due to the object’s reaction with its environment. Consumption of vinyl surface coatings grows in line with construction activity.

The global demand for vinyl surface coatings is envisioned to grow strong driven by consumption in major emerging markets. The global vinyl surface coatings market is expected to expand as a mid-single digit CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing constructional activity & rising demand for cost-effective interior & exterior architectural coating, which is fueling the demand for vinyl surface coatings globally.

Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Dynamics

Construction industry has been showing positive outlook since the last few years after a long period of decline. Increasing construction activity across the globe creates a huge space for vinyl surface coatings, especially for interior drywall and masonry sectors. And, due to low cost & high performance properties of vinyl surface coatings, global market for vinyl surface is likely to boost during the forecast period.

Professional contractors demand for versatile surface coatings, which fulfills all the needs of their customers such as abrasion and scratch resistance, fire and heat resistance, insulation against the flow of an electric charge, sealing ability and wettability, improved physical appearance and aesthetics and corrosion resistance, which is easily fulfilled by vinyl surface coatings. Because of all such properties of vinyl surface coating, the market is likely to gain momentum during the forecast period.

Increasing stringent environmental regulations to produce coating with little or no VOC has grown strongly, which leads the demand for vinyl surface coatings. Moreover, vinyl surface coating performance & cost effectiveness remains a workhorse of the coatings market, which are especially valued by the professional contractors.

Rapid growth in urbanization and changing people’s lifestyles are expected to drive the global construction industry in the upcoming years. Growing population and improving per capita spending on construction & infrastructure across the globe is expected to create a huge space for vinyl surface coatings in the global paint & coatings market.

Increasing demand for flexible exterior & interior coating for various applications including automotive, construction and industrial application, among others is likely to accelerate the demand for vinyl surface coatings.

However, stringent environmental regulations & volatile raw material prices are the some factors that hinder the growth of vinyl surface coatings during the forecast period.

Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Segmentation

For a better understanding of the global vinyl surface coatings market, the global market is studied under product type, application and regions. By product type, global vinyl surface coatings market is segmented as a solvent-based vinyl surface coatings, waterborne (latex) vinyl surface coatings and powder vinyl surface coating. On the basis of application, global vinyl surface coatings market is segmented as automotive coatings, industrial coatings, construction sector (interior & exterior coatings), printing ink & others.

About Fact.MR

