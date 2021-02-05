Chlorinated Polyolefins Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2021-2031

Chlorinated Polyolefins Market: an overview

Polyolefins are macromolecules of olefin monomers with IUPAC name Poly (alkene). Chlorinated Polyolefins are manufactured by the chlorination process of Polyolefins. These are pale yellow or clear in appearance. Chlorinated Polyolefin polymers are highly versatile as they can exist as rigid thermoplastics and flexible elastomers. Most common Chlorinated Polyolefins include chlorinated polyethylene (CPE) and chlorinated polypropylene (CPP). Chlorinated Polyolefins have several unique properties, such as weather resistance, fire resistance, oil resistance, and others. They are used as impact promoters in plastics, adhesion promoters in films & ink, premier in paints and others.

Chlorinated Polyolefins Market: Dynamics

Chlorinated Polyolefins are widely used in automotive coatings, paints, printer inks, rubber, and cables industry. Chlorinated Polyolefins provide exceptional adhesion on thermoplastic olefin substrates without any surface treatment. These are suitable for transparent and tough coatings. These can come in 2 major ranges that are low chlorine content (20%-40%) and high chlorine content (>60%) products. Chlorinated Polyolefins are added as a primer in for painting polypropylene bumpers or in one coat paints for car parts and wheel caps. Chlorinated polyethylene (CPE) is added in plastic substrates, especially polyvinyl chloride (PVC) to increase its impact resistance as CPE’s soft and rubbery structure gets easily embedded in the PVC matrix. The key growth factor for chlorinated Polyolefins is its use as an adhesion promoter and PVC pipes & cable compounder. It reduces the cracking and increases shine in the end product. The increasing demand for PVC pipes and cables is expected to increase the demand for chlorinated Polyolefins. Automotive industry is experiencing moderate growth; thus the demand of chlorinated Polyolefins for applications in automotive is also expected to be moderate. However, the demand from the adhesive industry is forecasted to remain high as polypropylene films are widely used in the packaging industry, and chlorinated Polyolefins serve as a best adhesive for these films. Chlorinated polyethylene is modified with rubber materials for the production of coal mine cable, hydraulic hose, tape, plastic sheets, magnetic materials, and ABS.

The volatility in crude oil prices affects the price of chlorinated Polyolefins. Besides, certain chlorinated compounds such as chlorinated polyethylene have been red-listed by the International living future institute, which allows the use of red-listed items temporarily but would be replaced by substitute items in the future.

Chlorinated Polyolefins Market: Segments

On the basis of derivatives, the market can be segmented into

Chlorinated Polyethylene

Chlorinated Polypropylene

On the basis of end-use industry, the market can be classified in

Paints & coating

Cable & rubber

Plastics

Adhesive & inks

On the basis of grades, the market can be segmented into

Solvent-based chlorinated Polyolefins

Water-based chlorinated Polyolefins

Pelleted chlorinated Polyolefins

On the basis of geographic regions, the market for lithium carbonate is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Chlorinated Polyolefins: Regional Outlook

The global demand for chlorinated Polyolefins is expected to experience moderate to high growth. China is the largest producer of chlorinated Polyolefins and also the leading exporter. According to the British Plastics Federation, around 50% of Europe’s food is packed with plastics. The demand for chlorinated Polyolefins is expected to be moderate in Europe region as the development of new packaging materials is on the rise. North America region is anticipated to experience steady growth in demand from cables and pipes industry. The demand in Asia-Pacific region is also expected to be moderate to high due to the rise in government initiatives for decreasing the halogen content in plastics as incineration of halogenated materials gives rise to the toxins in the atmosphere. The demand from the Middle East & Africa region is forecasted to increase especially Africa as this region is experiencing technological transformation and urbanization. Thus the demand from automotive and polymer compounders would increase in the region. The demand from the rest of the world is expected to remain moderate as the government initiatives are driving the demand for low halogen compounds and materials.

Chlorinated Polyolefins: Key Players

There are many chlorinated Polyolefins manufacturers. Some of the key players include Eastman Chemical Company, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD, Nagase America Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Mexichem Specialty Compounds, Via Chemical Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co.Ltd, Weifang Yaxing Honam Chemical Co., Ltd, Weihai Hisea Plastic Rubber Co., Ltd., Briture Co. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Chlorinated Polyolefins market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Chlorinated Polyolefins market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The Chlorinated Polyolefins Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Chlorinated Polyolefins Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS & Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa)

The Chlorinated Polyolefins report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The Chlorinated Polyolefins report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Chlorinated Polyolefins report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

