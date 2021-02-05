CO2-based polymers Market – Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

CO 2 -based polymers Market: an overview

CO 2 -based polymers are manufactured from the reaction between epoxides and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in the presence of appropriate catalyst. CO 2 is used as a feedstock material in the manufacturing of these polymers and CO 2 -based polymers contain up to 50% CO 2 that can be manufactured. These polymers are relatively new to the market and are considered as bio-based polymers. There is continuous research being carried out to develop new CO 2 -based polymers and explore their application areas. This is likely to result in the development of new production technologies and appropriate catalyst for the reaction of carbon dioxide with other monomers to produce a new range of polymers.

CO 2 -based polymers Market: Dynamics

CO 2 is considered to be one of the most severe contributors of global warming. It is abundantly available in nature and it is now being considered for use in the manufacturing of various chemicals and materials including polymers. CO 2 is majorly used in the production of CO 2 -based polypropylene carbonate and polypropylene carbonate polyols. The manufacturing of CO 2 -based polymers is increasing gradually around the world due to the increasing demand for bio-based polymers. Most of the plastics today are manufactured by using petroleum feedstock due to the presence of high carbon. This carbon makes up to 80% of the plastic content. In CO 2 -based polymers, CO 2 is used as a partial source of carbon, minimizing the dependency on petroleum feedstock. Polypropylene carbonate is used as a binder in ceramic industry and it is used to increase the toughness in some epoxy resins. Polypropylene carbonate polyols are extensively used in the manufacturing of polyurethane, which is used in adhesives, paints & coating, sealants, elastomers, composite wood, medical equipment and others. The demand for CO 2 -based polymers is expected to increase as the government regulations are gradually promoting for a reduced dependency on petrochemicals.

The lack of political will and slow development in production technologies are the key restraints for the growth of CO 2 -based polymers. However, increasing plastic waste is compelling the government bodies worldwide to implement stringent rules for the use of plastics and support the development of bio-based polymers. This can potentially increase the production of CO 2 -based polymers.

CO 2 -based polymers Market: Segments

On the basis of derivatives, the market can be segmented into:

CO 2 -based Polypropylene carbonate

-based Polypropylene carbonate CO 2 -based Polypropylene carbonate polyols

-based Polypropylene carbonate polyols Others

On the basis of region, the market can be classified into:

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

CO 2 -based polymers: Regional Outlook

According to the European bio plastic organization, the global production of bio-based plastics is around 7500 KT/annum, which is 2% of the total plastics produced globally. The demand for CO 2 -based polymers is increasing rapidly due to its high potential. Various researches are being carried out throughout the world to widen the application areas of CO 2 -based polymers. The scientist at Oberhausen institute, Germany have recently developed a process to embed carbon-di-oxide within polymers, such as nylon and polycarbonate. The leading production and consumption of CO 2 -based polymers are concentrated in the Asia Pacific region. The demand is further expected to increase as several governments are forming norms for the use of environment-friendly plastics. The recent installation of production facilities by Saudi Aramco in Middle East and Africa is likely to boost the demand for CO 2 -based polymers in the region. The demand for CO 2 -based polymers is expected to increase in the matured markets of North America and Europe due to the changing climatic conditions and willingness to work on the development of eco-friendly materials. The applications of CO 2 -based polymers is in its developmental phase and has immense potential. The global demand for CO 2 -based polymers can be forecast to increase at healthy rates, depending upon the development in technologies and implementation of environmental norms across the globe.

CO 2 -based polymers: Key Players

The market for CO 2 -based polymers is highly consolidated with only few players at the global level. However, a number of manufacturers are expected to increase with the development of production technologies and catalyst of CO 2 -based polymers. Some of the key players include Saudi Aramco, Novomer Inc., Covestro, China BlueChemical Ltd., Empower Materials Inc., Mengxi tech group company, Henan Tianguan Enterprise Group Co., Ltd, SK innovation, Hubei Sanli Fengxiang Technology Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-cas Chemical Co., Ltd, and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the CO 2 -based polymers market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The CO 2 -based polymers market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

