Chronic Total Occlusion Catheter Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2021 – 2031

Chronic total occlusion catheters are used for treating total blockages of coronary arteries. Chronic total occlusions are of two types consisting of hard plaques and soft plaques. Treatment for chronic total occlusion includes bypass and angioplasty. Chronic total occlusions are considered separated type of cardiac lesions due to its low success rate with therapeutic interventions compared to regular coronary angioplasty. Also increase in the rate of minimally invasive procedures in increasing the market for chronic total occlusion catheter market.

Increased failure rates, high procedure cost and lack of surgeons are some of the factors which may hamper the growth of the market. The emergence of new technologies and advancements in total occlusion catheters have led to reduction in technical errors which will increase the market for the same. Also it will improve the quality of life and decrease the risk of recurrent angina. With the increased development of technology and trained surgeons the global chronic total occlusion catheter markets are expected to grow.

Factors driving Chronic total occlusion catheter market

The chronic total occlusion catheter market is driving with the increase in the minimal invasive surgeries which causes smallest damages to the structures. Also rising prevalence of artery diseases is one of the major factor driving the chronic total occlusion catheter market. Also

Rise in technology advancements has also lead to the development of chronic total occlusion catheter market. Randomized trial of stenting versus optimal medical therapy for coronary chronic occlusion has been presented in March 2017. Also surgery procedures are being combined with the imaging methods so as to overcome the barriers of chronic total occlusions.

Increase in the geriatric population suffering from heart diseases is another factor driving the chronic total occlusion catheter market. However chances of procedure failures are there which includes severe calcification, occlusion length, and number of occlusions. Manufacturers such as Boston Scientific have manufactured various types of chronic total occlusion catheters to ensure control of crossing the occlusion. Hospitals and healthcare facilities have changed their focus to a better value based system owing to improvement in healthcare. These devices are also used for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.

These factors stimulate the R&D and medical departments to overcome the deficiencies for better alternative chronic total occlusion catheters.

Regional Market Outlook Chronic total occlusion catheter Market

Geographically, chronic total occlusion catheter market is segmented into regions such as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America region is expected to dominate chronic total occlusion catheter market globally, followed by Europe, due to increasing number of patients suffering from heart diseases. Further, the availability of advanced products replacing the traditional systems are growing in the Unites States and is expected to boost the market Chronic total occlusion catheter devices in the region. The new advanced systems provide comfort to the patient.

The Chronic total occlusion catheter Market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to the growing geriatric population, which is further expected to increase the adoption of chronic total occlusion catheter devices. In addition, countries such as India and China in Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness higher revenue growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the chronic total occlusion catheter Market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Terumo Europe NV, Abbott, Cardinal Health, Spectranetics and Becton, Dickinson and Company among others. Moreover, the manufacturers of Chronic total occlusion catheters are mainly focusing on strengthening and increasing the core competencies of their product portfolio.

Chronic total occlusion catheter Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, chronic total occlusion catheter market has been segmented on the basis of Product type, End User and Geography.

Based on Product type, the chronic total occlusion catheter market is segmented as:

Support Catheters

Recanalization Catheters

Micro-Guide Catheters

Balloon Catheters

Dilation Catheters

Based on End User, the chronic total occlusion catheter Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty clinics

Based on region, chronic total occlusion catheter Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

