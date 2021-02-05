Ultra-Wide field Imaging Device Market – Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

Ultra-widefield imaging device imaging device offers excellent post operational documentation on the surgery. Ultra-widefield technology has become important clinically with respect to the early diagnosis, effective treatment and monitoring of the most life-threatening diseases. Ultra-widefield imaging device majorly used in the peripheral retinal diseases.

Ultra-widefield imaging device provides a broad spectral view to ophthalmologists to study the eye related problems. At present some ultra-widefield imaging device coupled with three CCD(charge coupled devices), video camera and computer for the image display. Normally, the photograph with 100° or more is considered as Ultra-widefield photograph. In recent trends, two non-contact ultra-widefield imaging device is the first choice for the physician. It can take a wide view of up to 102° in a single shot. Along with the technological advancement, in the Ultra-Widefield Imaging Device Market, a non-contact SLO technology is introduced which is able to take 200° field of view of the retina.

Ultra-Wide field Imaging Device Market: Drivers and Restraints

Technological advancement in the telemedicine methods and development of the portable camera have improved the accessibility of the ultra-widefield imaging device, such kind of novelty will boost the growth of the ultra-widefield imaging device market. Increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy disease may show the increasing demand for ultra-widefield imaging device market. According to the American Optometric Association, in America 86% of individuals suffers from the diabetic retinopathy disease, such a situations may foster the growth of ultra-widefield imaging device market for the proper diagnosis of the diabetic retinopathy.

Ultra-widefield imaging device reveals the disease pathology, which can be ignored during the clinical exams. This pathological examination may include signs of systemic diseases, hypertension of carotid arteries & subtle vascular sheathing or rare micro aneurysms. Such kind of scenarios may increase the demand of ultra-widefield imaging device for the high end diagnosis in the hospitals and research centers. Ultra-widefield imaging device captures the images in presence of green and red light source, hence they could not capture the fine macular detail image as compared to the traditional dilated macula photograph, this kind of situation may limit the growth of the ultra-widefield imaging device market

Ultra-Wide field Imaging Device Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global ultra-widefield imaging device market can be segmented on the basis of Image type, Indication, end user and geography.

Based on Image type, the ultra-widefield imaging device market is segmented as:

Color

Red-free

Choroidal

Autofluorescence

OCT

Based on Indication, the ultra-widefield imaging device market is segmented as:

Diabetic Retinopathy

Choroidal Melanoma

Retinal Vein Occlusion

Hemoglobinopathy

Uveitis

Based on modality, the ultra-widefield imaging device market is segmented as:

Benchtop

Handheld

Based on end users, the ultra-widefield imaging device market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Research centers

Ultra-Wide field Imaging Device: Overview

Increasing the standard diagnostic practices over the forecast period, ultra-widefield imaging devices expected to give the good market share price, for ultra-widefield imaging device market. However, by segment image type, the colorful image-producing ultra-widefield imaging device may show good growth in the future, due to the high color contrast in the wide-angle image. As compared to the colorful type of image, red-free image producing device may take the second number in the ultra-widefield imaging device market, since the red color may interfere during the in-depth observation of the image during.

By indication type, the increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in type 1 and type 2 diabetes disorders may responsible for the sowing the positive growth of ultra-widefield imaging device market. Choroidal melanoma may show the slower growth over the forecast period due to the less awareness in the people regarding the disease conditions and other alternative techniques available for the diagnosis.

Based on the modality, benchtop, ultra-widefield imaging devices are more preferable in the hospitals due to the low cost and less maintenance as compared to the handheld, hence benchtop ultra-widefield imaging devices expected to show good growth in future for ultra-widefield imaging device market. In the end-use segment, a number of the people visiting the hospitals for the diagnosis of the different diseases, so the hospitals may show the increasing demand of the ultra-widefield imaging devices in the coming days, as compared to the diagnostic & research centers.

Ultra-Wide field Imaging Device Market: Regional Outlook

North America, is the most lucrative market for ultra-widefield imaging devices market, due to the high number of technology equipped hospitals with good infrastructure. Europe region expected to show increasing demand of the ultra-widefield imaging devices, due to the increasing awareness of the people about diabetes related complications and increasing demand for novel diagnostic instruments in the hospitals and diagnostic laboratory.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for ultra-widefield imaging devices market owing to a ringing investment by optical device manufacturing companies for research and development in counties like in India, China, and Japan. Latin America and the Middle East Africa region are the least lucrative for ultra-widefield imaging devices market due to lack of awareness and unaffordability among the population about the serious fundus related disorders.

Ultra-Wide field Imaging Device Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the ultra-widefield imaging device market are ZEISS, Nikon Corporation, Clarity Medical Systems Inc, Visunex Medical Systems, Inc., Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Centervue SpA, Siemens, CenterVue, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Jobson Healthcare Information LLC and others.

