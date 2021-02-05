Skincare Serums Market – Survey On Product Awareness 2031

Rising Fashion and Cosmetic Industry Boosting the Demand Skincare Serum Market

Today’s consumer highlight health and the facial appearance which is the major factor for the increasing demand for Skincare Serum Market. Many types of researchers estimated that the cosmetic market is growing at a high rate, globally. In 2016, the cosmetic industry grew around 4% as compared to 2015.

The skincare market is the leading segment of the cosmetic industry, accounting for approximately 36% of the global cosmetic market. Increasing pollution is one of the reason for mostly skin related problems coupled with unhealthy diet and increasing stress level also affects the skin badly.

Skincare Serums Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising demand for cosmetic and skincare products are the main factors boosting the growth of the skincare serum market. Additionally, rising incidences of skin related problems such as acne, spots, facial wrinkles coupled with rising pollution are expected to boost the demand for skincare serum market. The introduction of herbal based and innovative techniques which are used by manufacturers to develop the Skincare serum is likely to propel the skincare serum market growth. However, overpriced of the branded products are expected and the availability of cheap substitutes is likely to hamper the growth of skincare serum market in the forecast period.

Skincare Serums Market: Segmentation

The global skincare serums market can be segmented on the basis of product type, skin type, gender, ingredient, distribution channel and geography.

Based on product type, the global Skincare serums market is segmented as:

Anti-Aging Serum

Skin Whitening Serum

Anti-Acne Serum

Glowing Skin Serum

Anti-Blemish Serum

Others

Based on skin type, the global Skincare serums market is segmented as:

Dry Skin

Sensitive Skin

Oily Skin

Based on gender, the global Skincare serums market is segmented as:

Female

Male

Based on ingredient, the global Skincare serums market is segmented as:

Hyaluronic Acid

Vitamin C

Retinol (Vitamin A)

Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs)

Vitamin E

DMAE (Dimethylaminoethanol)

Peptides

Glycerin

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global Skincare Serums market is segmented as:

Institutional Sales Hospitals Dermatology Clinics

Retail Sales Drug Stores Retail Stores Super Market Online Pharmacies



Skincare Serums Market: Overview

The rising demand for Skincare serums is driven by the increased rising awareness for Skincare routine and popularity influenced by fashion and cosmetic industry. Significant rise in the demand by the saloon owners, beauty parlors and dermatologists is likely to drive the growth of skincare serum market.

Consequently, the industry witnesses beginning of major brands introduction on an international level, which again increases the growth of skincare serum market demand. Additionally, the rise in innovation and the introduction of several types of products by the manufacturers is one of the major factor boosting the skincare serum market.

Skincare Serums Market: Regional Outlook

The North America skincare serum market is expected to accounts for a large market share due to the rising fashion industry and change in habits and lifestyle which is growing at a rapid pace. The Europe region is expected to be the prominent market for Skincare serum due to the presence of the fashion industry. North America and Europe have cities like Milan (Italy), Paris (France), London (U.K.) and New York (U.S.) referred to as the fashion capital in the world. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the high growth for the Skincare serum market due to rising media and fashion industry. The country like South Korea where the people give more priority to their skin which acts as the potential skincare serum market for the manufacturer.

Skincare Serums Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global skincare serums market are EMK Products LLC, IT Cosmetics LLC, Crop Infrastructure Corp, Philosophy Inc, First Aid Beauty Ltd, Philosophy Inc, Loral Group, Ester Lauder Companies, Amway, Proctor and Gamble and Unilever.

