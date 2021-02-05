Oral Chemotherapy Market Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2021-2031

Oral chemotherapy is drug used for the treatment of cancer through oral route of administration. Oral chemotherapy drugs are available in various form such as tablet, capsule and liquid. The main feature of oral chemotherapy is to kill the cancer cells and also slow down their growth. Oral chemotherapy can also be provided at home for the treatment of cancer.

Patient taking the Oral chemotherapy for the treatment cancer needs to follow the few instructions and precaution. Infusion pumps can also be used to deliver the oral chemotherapy to a patient. There are few side effects associate with oral chemotherapy drugs such as its also kills the normal and healthy cells of body while killing the cancer cells. This may lead to several issues such as rashes, handfoot syndrome, and other effects.

Oral Chemotherapy Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in patient pool suffering from cancer in the key factor propelling the growth of oral chemotherapy market throughout the globe. Also, rising preference of doctors for oral chemotherapy than intravenous oral chemotherapy will upsurge the revenue growth of oral chemotherapy market. Simultaneously, continuous launch of novel oral chemotherapy drugs for the treatment cancer is fueling the acceptance of oral chemotherapy in global market.

Additionally, increasing investment by leading manufacturer for the development of novel chemotherapy drugs will provide an absolute opportunity for the progress of oral chemotherapy market. On other hand, several side effects associated with consumption of oral chemotherapy drug may deter the progress of oral chemotherapy market to some extent. Moreover, lack of awareness among the people in the low income countries about the treatment of cancer may also hamper the revenue growth of oral chemotherapy market.

Oral Chemotherapy Market: Segmentation

The global Oral Chemotherapy market is classified on the basis of drug class, form, distribution channel and geographic region.

Based on drug class, oral chemotherapy market is segmented into following:

Non-Steroidal Aromatase Inhibitor

Protein Kinase Inhibitors

Anti-Androgens

Antineoplastic Agents

Alkylating Agents

Based on form, oral chemotherapy market is segmented into following:

Tablets

Capsules

Liquids

Based on distribution channel, oral chemotherapy market is segmented into following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Oral Chemotherapy Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of cancer throughout the globe is the primary factor behind the significant growth of oral chemotherapy market. According to World Health Organization, 9.6 million deaths in 2018 occur due to cancer. Also, 70% deaths from cancer occur in low and middle income countries.

Non-steroidal aromatase inhibitor and protein kinase inhibitors collectively expected to gain majority of revenue share of oral chemotherapy market by drug class. In term of form, tablet is the leading segment which is then followed by capsule for oral chemotherapy market. By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies is the dominating segment in term of revenue while retail pharmacies is expected to significant growth.

Oral Chemotherapy Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to be most dominant region for oral chemotherapy market due to availability of favorable reimbursement scenario in U.S. and Canada for cancer treatment by oral chemotherapy. After North America, oral chemotherapy market is then followed by Europe owing to increasing adoption for oral chemotherapy drugs by doctors in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant growth for oral chemotherapy market due rising prevalence of cancer in India and China. Latin America and Middle East and Africa region are expected to show delayed growth for oral chemotherapy market owing to lack awareness among the people in this region.

Oral Chemotherapy Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in Oral Chemotherapy market identified across the value chain Pfizer, Inc., Amgen Inc, Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and CO. F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Celegene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lily and Company, and others.

