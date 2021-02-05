Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for Nfv Infrastructure Market

In the telecommunication sector products are designed to build around specialist hardware and software in order to offer maximum reliability. Network function virtualization is about separating network functions from proprietary hardware and then consolidating, and running those functions as virtualized applications on a server. NFV focuses on virtualizing network functions such as firewalls, WAN acceleration, message routers, message border controllers (used in VoiP networks), content delivery networks (CDNs) and other specialized network applications. Network function virtualization allows network tasks to be performed by software running on commodity hardware, replacing expensive, dedicated hardware appliances. Increased adaptation of SDN (Software-defined networking) and reduction in CAPEX and OPEX are the key factors driving the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market. NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market is one of the significantly increasing market because of increasing demand from telecom sector. Telecom services providers use NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) to compute, in storage, and networking resources that can be used to build virtualized network functions.
NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market: Drivers and Challenges
The major growth drivers of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market increasing complexity and varied traffic pattern in various countries such as U.S., India, China, U.K., France and Germany. In addition, surge in demand for cloud services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization in various regions will drive the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market.
Major challenges of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market is the governance and security concerns among telecom organizations. In addition, macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which may hamper the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market across the globe.
NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market: Segmentation
Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market can be segmented as:
Segmentation on the basis of Components:
NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market segmented on the basis of Components. Components include NFV virtualization software and NFV IT infrastructure and services.
Competition Landscape
Key contracts
Key Contracts in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market are as:
In February 2015, Brocade Communications Systems, U.S. based telecom company specializing in data and storage networking products announced to acquire Riverbed's (U.S. based telecom company that develops products to improve application performance across wide area networks (WANs) SteelApp NFV Product Line
Key Players
Some of the major players in Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market are Brocade Communication Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Pluribus Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, Nokia, VMware, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation and Pica8, Inc.
Regional Overview
North America is holding the largest market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market due to growing in technological advancements in networking and data center consolidation. Due to increase demand from telecom sector Asia pacific will hold maximum market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) due to increasing evolution and demand in mobility. Sturdy economic progress and the growing momentum of interconnected devices will driving the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market in MEA region. The Demand for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market has risen dramatically over the past two years globally.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market Segments
- Market Dynamics of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Value Chain of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market includes development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- By US
- By Canada
- Latin America
- By Brazil
- By Mexico
- By Others
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest OF Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- NORDIC
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- By Greater China
- By India
- By ASEAN
- By Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- By GCC Countries
- By Other Middle East
- By North Africa
- By South Africa
- By Other
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market
- Recent industry trends and developments in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market
- Competitive landscape of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
