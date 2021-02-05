Microbial Protein Market – Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2031

Microbial Protein Market: Overview

Microbial protein is a nutritional compound derived from the microbial sources such as bacteria, fungi, algae and can be used in nutritional supplements and animal feed. Microbial protein is used for different applications like animal feed, food & beverages and nutraceuticals. The wide range of practical applications of the microbial protein leads to increasing demand of microbial protein from consumers over the forecast period.

The rise in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry is likely to expand the market for microbial protein. The growing nutraceutical and fitness industry will have a positive impact on the microbial protein market.

The new developments in the nutraceutical industry has led to an increase in the use of microbial protein due to its benefits by altering the metabolism by enhancing digestive enzyme activity, maintaining normal intestinal micro flora, and reducing bacterial enzyme activity and ammonia production. The increased consumption of the microbial protein for feed intake and digestion, neutralize enterotoxins, and stimulate the immune system in animals is likely to expand the market for microbial protein.

Microbial Protein Market: Market Dynamics

Rising use of microbial protein as a supplement in the nutraceutical and animal feed industry is the key driver for the growth of the global microbial protein market. Microbial protein is gaining importance as they play a vital role in improving feed digestibility, cost reduction, nutrient absorption, and better performance. Microbial proteins are achieving popularity as they are replacing antibiotics for improved health and performance of livestock, giving this sector immense potential for growth in the future.

Additionally, the booming nutraceutical industry across the globe is expected to have a positive impact on the global microbial protein market. The rising expenditure on the nutraceutical products and digestive supplements are likely to expand the nutraceutical supplements industry which is expected to push the demand for microbial protein.

Microbial proteins have also been known to provide a natural defense system to the animals and protecting them against harmful microorganisms. Microbial proteins have also reduced the mortality rates of the animals and reported protected them from many infections.

Microbial Protein Market: Market Segmentation

The microbial protein market is segmented into different parts based on the source, application, and geography. In the production of microbial protein, different sources can be used.

Based on source, the microbial protein market is segmented into:

Bacteria

Yeast

Algae

Fungi

Based on form type, the microbial protein market is segmented into:

Animal Feed

Companion Animals

Livestock Cattle Poultry Swine Aquaculture Other Animals

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Microbial Protein Market: Regional Outlook

The microbial protein market is expected to register a healthy growth across all the geographies during the forecast period. The rising animal feed and nutraceutical industries across the globe likely to push market for microbial protein. The emerging economies are expected to create significant demand for microbial protein as there is lucrative growth in the animal feed and nutraceutical supplement industry. The South Asia and East Asia collectively represents a considerably high market share for microbial protein, and the microbial Protein market is expected to grow at a significantly high growth rate due to the increasing population and changing food consumption habitats. China and India’s developing market is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the microbial protein market. North America is a growing market due to high per capita income and the consumers’ high expenditure on the natural nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and animal feed products which likely to boost the microbial protein market.

However, adverse impacts on the consumers due to hypersensitivity of the microbial protein products has been registered with health institutions, which is likely to hamper the growth of the global microbial protein market during the forecast period.

Microbial Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the Microbial Protein market are Lonza Group, IPK Gatersleben, AG CHEMI GROUP, s.r.o., Quality Liquid Feeds, Amaferm, Alltech, Inc., Nutreco N.V., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Devenish Nutrition Limited and among others.

