Mortuary Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2024

Market Highlights

The Global Mortuary Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 890.93 Million in 2018. Mortuaries are places where corpses are preserved and stored for autopsies or educational and research purposes. Many equipments is used in mortuaries for preservation and for storing the cadavers for research and education.

High mortality rates, technological advancements, automation in mortuary procedures, and rising number of unclaimed bodies in morgues are likely to contribute to the growth of the market during the assessment period. According to data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the death rate of the US in 2017 was 849.3 deaths per 100,000 people. However, the development of the anatomy table and high cost of mortuary equipment are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The global mortuary equipment market, by product type, has been segmented into refrigeration units, autopsy platforms, embalming workstations, cadaver lifts & trolleys, dissection tables, and others. The refrigeration units segment accounted for a value of USD 231.40 million in 2018. On the basis of end-user, the global mortuary equipment market has been segmented into hospitals, academic institutes & research organizations, forensic laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global mortuary equipment market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global mortuary equipment market. This is owing to the availability of a large number of private mortuaries, upgrading obsolete equipment, and rising demand for mortuary equipment in the region. Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the market due to the rising need for better preservation of corpses for research and academic purposes and growing investment in private morgues which resulted in the increased purchase of mortuary equipment. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global market due to the increasing number of hospitals in private sectors including medical colleges, technological advancements, and rising investment by local players that export their products to developed countries at affordable prices. Australia held a share of 11.8% in the Asia-Pacific mortuary equipment market in 2018. Also, the Middle East and Africa are expected to steadily grow owing to the increasing use of mortuary equipment in countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and others, due to a large number of deaths caused by cancer observed in these regions which results in a higher demand for mortuary equipment.

Market Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as key players in the global mortuary equipment market that include LEEC Limited (UK), KUGEL Medical GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd (India), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), HYGECO (France), Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc (US), Mopec Inc. (US), Ferno-Washington Inc. (US), Barber of Sheffield (UK), EIHF Isofroid (France), Funeralia GmbH (Germany), Flexmort (UK), and others.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Mortuary Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 1,282.21 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.48% during the review period from 2019 to 2024.

Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the rising demand for mortuary equipment in the region.

The refrigeration units segment accounted for the largest product segment, with a revenue of USD 40 million in 2018.

This research report provides insights, on various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis, market share analysis, leading market players, and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging and high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprises and discusses basic assessments on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the global mortuary equipment market, including the high-growth regions and their political, economic, and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides views over historical market values as well as pricing and cost analysis of the same.

