Aircraft Filter Market Analysis By Region Analysis And Business Development by 2025

Aircraft filters are distinguished for filtering out contaminants and debris from hydraulic systems, engines, cabins, and avionics. Contaminants include subsumed metal flakes, ash, glass, lint, rubber, various fibers, sand, etc. Over time, contamination intricately impacts aircraft component performance and reliability.

The role of an aircraft filter is to eradicate contaminants from a system and ensure fluid and air cleanliness within design tolerances.

The aircraft filter market is witnessing a trend towards HEPA filters. HEPA is an abbreviation for High Efficiency Particulate Air. HEPA filters are well-known for providing efficient filtration for small, as well as large particulate contaminants. According to the Institute of Environmental Sciences and Technology, a HEPA filter can capture a minimum of approximately 99.97% contaminants, as small as 0.3 microns in size.

The global aircraft filter market is estimated to witness high growth opportunities in the original equipment market and aftermarket, owing to the limited life of aircraft filters. It is recommended that transmission oil filters should be replaced approximately every 1-3 years, otherwise unfiltered contaminants will go to aircraft components and may cause serious damage.

Worldwide growth in new aircraft demand, especially from Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America is estimated to support growth of the aircraft filter market. In 2014, global passenger traffic, as measured by revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) was up approximately by 6%, and the industry is estimated to see this trend continue, which in turn is forecasted to fuel growth of the aircraft filter market.

On the basis of aircraft type the global aircraft market is divided as large widebody, medium widebody, small widebody, single aisle, and regional jets. The single aisle aircraft segment is estimated to account for a relatively large market share of new deliveries, and hence aircraft filters, owing to their low cost.

On the basis of application, the military segment is estimated to witness relatively high growth over the forecast period. In comparison to commercial and business aircraft, the replacement cycle of aircraft filters in military aircraft is shorter, which has led to significant growth of the military segment in the global aircraft market.

The global aircraft filter market is estimated to be driven by factors, such as increase in passenger traffic, increasing demand for aircraft from prominent countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region, and short replacement cycles of aircraft filters.

Rising demand for specialty aircraft filters, such as micro filters and rising demand of new aircraft for military applications are estimated to fuel the global aircraft filter market over the forecast period.

Global economic uncertainty and backlog of aircraft deliveries are acting as growth restraints in the global aircraft filter market.

The global aircraft filter market can be segmented on the basis of type as: cabin air filters, avionics filters, odor absorbing filters, hydraulic filters, engine air intake filters, fuel, oil & lube filters, and others (noise filter, and specialty filters).

The global aircraft filter market can be segmented on the basis of aircraft type as: large widebody, medium widebody, small widebody, single aisle, and regional jets.

The global aircraft filter market can be segmented on the basis of application as: commercial aviation, business aviation, military aviation, and others.

The global aircraft filter market can be segmented on the basis of platform: fixed-wing platform and rotary wing platform.

The global aircraft filter market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel: original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.

On the basis of region, the Middle East & Africa aircraft filter market is estimated to witness rapid growth, owing to increase in urbanization and economic growth.

These factors are expected to stimulate demand for air travel to, from, and within the continent, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the aircraft filter market over the forecast period. Moreover, positive economic growth predictions for Mexico and Brazil are expected to lead to strong growth for new aircraft demand, which facilitates trade, travel, and tourism.

Europe and North America aircraft filter markets are estimated to register significant growth despite economic uncertainties over the forecast period. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region will be a locomotive of global growth, with continually growing airlines and airports in the region and strong economic growth.

