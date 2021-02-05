Plasterboard Market 2021 Industry is expected to witness a 5.5% CAGR, to be valued at USD 29.7 billion Forecast by 2026

Market – Overview

Increase in the demand for building related products has significantly also positively altered the Plasterboard Industry. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the construction sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The sector is expected to display a growth rate CAGR of 5.5% from 2016 to 2022. Development of the construction sector and intensification of building activities worldwide has boosted the demand for the sector.

Limitations in the ability to recycle construction material and government restrictions related to the use of these products have prompted the growth of this market drastically. Residential applications have prompted further progress of the market. Increased prevalence of the concepts related to smart buildings has further added to the appeal of the market. The main factor behind the development of the market is the convenience in the usage of the product as well its durability and low weight content. This enable ease of transportation and leads to significant savings which can significantly reduce the overall project costs. The factors of constraint for this sector are the lack of recycling plants for plasterboards, which create difficulties in the usage and subsequent disposal of the product.

Industry Segments:

The market for plasterboards is divided by type into insulated, moisture resistant, damp proof, sound insulation, fire resistant and others. By edge type into tapered, rounded, square-edge, others. Finally on the basis of application into residential and non-residential.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to become fastest growing market for plasterboard. Developing countries like China and India have lately seen a period of noteworthy growth in the plasterboard market due to the expansion of various international player across the region. In addition, rising economy and rapid growth in industrialization are also contributing for growth of plasterboard market in the region. North America has dominated the plasterboard market.

Global Competitive Analysis

The sector is undergoing considerable transformation which has accelerated the growth pace of the sector. The industry players in the segment are efficiently utilizing their primary resources to formulate how their companies can gain an advantage. Conversely, with companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, experimentation with various advantage points is being seriously considered and implemented. A trend of volume-driven growth has been witnessed in the market of late with the development of different varieties of product types. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be harnessed by ensuring ongoing process improvements and maintaining financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

Key Players

The plasterboard market report includes players such as Gyprock, BGC Plasterboard, Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Knauf Insulation, Ltd., Boral Limited, Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd., PT Siam-Indo Gypsum Industry, Saint-Gobain, Lafarge to name a few.

