Dry Construction Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Recent Developments, Competitive Scenario and Forecast Research

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Dry Construction Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Dry construction market by its service, application and region

Market Highlights

The major factor expected to drive the dry construction market is the boom in the construction industry in the developing nations. The rapidly increasing industrialization and urbanization are leading to an increase in use of dry construction materials. The increase in adoption of lightweight materials by construction industry is also driving the growth of the market. The various characteristics of dry construction materials such as ease of installation, reduction in construction time, better thermal and sound insulation, moisture resistance, and fire safety drive is expected to increase the use of such material by both residential as well as non-residential end-users. This will further contribute the growth of the dry construction market.

Market Research Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the highest in the dry construction market. With the rapid increase in population and the undertaking of various construction projects to fulfill the needs of the increasing population in the developing nations such as India and China, the dry construction market is expected to gain traction in the Asia-Pacific region. In the region of North America and Europe, the concept, do-it-yourself is gaining traction. This emerging concept in the dry construction is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market. The need for better and improved housing technologies is also expected to contribute to the growth of the dry construction market.

Key Players

The key players of dry construction market are Xella Group (Germany), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Etex Group SA (Belgium), CSR Limited (Australia), Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Fletcher Building (New Zealand), USG Boral (Malaysia), Knauf (Germany), Panel Rey S.A. (Mexico), Pabco Gypsum (U.S.) and others.

